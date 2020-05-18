e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 18, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Mariah Carey’s response to this girl thinking the singer coined E=mc2 is hilariously uplifting. Watch

Mariah Carey’s response to this girl thinking the singer coined E=mc2 is hilariously uplifting. Watch

Hold up, world. There may be a new science queen in town and her name may be Mariah Carey.

it-s-viral Updated: May 18, 2020 18:21 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Tweeple seemed to have thoroughly enjoyed this content.
Tweeple seemed to have thoroughly enjoyed this content. (Twitter/@2902___)
         

If you’ve been on Instagram recently, you must have seen the entertaining new head filters. Some of them make you guess coherent phrases out of gibberish while others expect you to sound-out celebrity names based on emojis. This particular Instagram user tried on a trivia head filter which asked her general knowledge questions. Now, we all know the main purpose of these filters is not to be right but to have fun. It appears that this netizen had a whole lot of that as she confidently said that the American singer-songwriter Mariah Carey coined E=mc2.

This video, originally posted as a story on the woman’s Instagram account, was re-shared on Twitter due to its high comedic value. The text in the tweet read, “I said Mariah Carey with an unbelievable amount of confidence”. She really did. We sometimes wish we had that type of confidence.

Since being originally posted on the microblogging application, the tweet has accumulated over 9,000 retweets and more than 50,500 likes.

Tweeple seemed to have thoroughly enjoyed this content but what was most entertaining was Carey’s very own response to the clip. She tweeted, “Keep that confidence girl! It’s all relative, anyway”. Wait, did Guinness World Records’ Songbird Supreme just make a physics pun? We are swooning.

Here are some other hilarious reactions from Twitter:

One Twitter user said, “Mariah Carey could do E=mc2 but Einstein couldn’t do Touch My Body”. While another wrote, “Physics Icon”.

“Queen of science,” read one comment and honestly, we cannot agree more. What are your thoughts on this apparent physics genius?

Also Read | Chris Evans tells Jimmy Fallon what went wrong when he tried to shave his dog

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Cyclone AmphanLockdown 4.0lockdown 4.0 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In