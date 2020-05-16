e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 16, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Chris Evans tells Jimmy Fallon what went wrong when he tried to shave his dog

Chris Evans tells Jimmy Fallon what went wrong when he tried to shave his dog

Watch Captain America tell late-night talk show host Jimmy Fallon what he has learned about DIY dog-grooming from his previous misadventures with his sweet pup Dodger.

it-s-viral Updated: May 16, 2020 13:26 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The actor starts by telling Fallon that he had given Dodger a shave before, right when quarantine began.
The actor starts by telling Fallon that he had given Dodger a shave before, right when quarantine began. (Twitter/@FallonTonight)
         

Some of us may remember what happened to poor little Dodger, Chris Evans’s cute dog, when Captain America tried to give him a haircut. In case you don’t, we’ll just say this: it didn’t go as planned. But now, the star of Defending Jacob is telling late-night talk show host Jimmy Fallon how ‘it went so wrong, so fast’.

This just over a-minute-long clip was posted to The Tonight Show’s official Twitter account on May 15 with the hashtag #FallonAtHome.

The video was shared with a caption that reads, “Chris Evans tells Jimmy what he learned from his dog haircut gone wrong”.

The actor starts by telling Fallon that he had given Dodger a shave before, right when quarantine began. That experiment had ended successfully for both the pet and the pet parent. Thus, Evans got more confident and decided to use a shorter attachment and as they say, rest is history.

As the recording progresses, Jimmy discloses that he wants to give his doggo a trim as well and be part of the DIY-community. So Evans gives him a rundown about what he has learned. Check out the video below for dog-grooming tips from Captain America himself.

Since being shared, the post has over 1,700 likes and more than 1,600 retweets.

Here is how tweeple reacted to the share. One person said, “Dodger gets to cut Chris’s hair now. Fair is fair”. Um, we agree. Though we’d hate to see that luscious beard botched-up.

Here are some other hilarious responses:

 What are your thoughts on this cute yet unfortunate event?

Also Read | Doggo doing pushup challenge is the best version of the trend on the Internet. Watch

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In