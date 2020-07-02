e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Maya, the doggo, wants to be saved from her mom’s kiss ‘attack’. Watch

Maya, the doggo, wants to be saved from her mom’s kiss ‘attack’. Watch

Keep an eye out for Queen Maya’s thoughts spelt out on the screen, probably by her hoomans, because they are hilarious.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 02, 2020 20:16 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Maya, the doggo, and her hooman, Karen, sitting on a grey couch.
The image shows Maya, the doggo, and her hooman, Karen, sitting on a grey couch. (Instagram/@mayapolarbear)
         

Doggos are usually known for enjoying hugs and kisses offered by their hoomans. However, Queen Maya may be an exception to this rule. Or at least, this video of her trying to dodge her mom Karen’s affections suggest so.

The video was posted from Maya, the samoyed’s very own Instagram account. The clip is captioned, “Once again Queen Maya is askin for ur halp to save her from Karen’s kissin attaccs”.

The recording shows Maya and Karen sitting on a grey couch. The hooman wraps her arms around the doggo and squeezes her, affectionately. The pooch looks less than impressed. But if you had any doubts about its emotions, worry not. The text edited onto the screen lets one know exactly how Maya is feeling. It reads, “Oh, boy. Pweez send halp for Queen Maya,” amongst other hilarious things.

But don’t just take our word for it. Check out the funny exchange between Queen Maya and her hooman, Karen, below:

This post currently has almost 5.5 lakh views and nearly 1,500 appreciative comments.

Here is how Instagram users reacted to the canine and her plight over being too loved. One person said, “Maya, how much I love you”. Another individual wrote, “I think this is hug and kiss day”.

“So cute,” read one comment.

A longer version of the video was also shared on Maya’s very own YouTube account. You can check out the clip titled, “Kissing My Dog Too Much! Does It Annoy Her?” here.

What are your thoughts on this polar bear doggo receiving way too much affection, for her liking, from her mother?

Also Read | This doggo is done with its hooman trying to make it fit through tiny spaces and we understand its plight

tags
top news
Trump spotted a pattern in China’s standoff with India. Here are 21 reasons
Trump spotted a pattern in China’s standoff with India. Here are 21 reasons
Amit Shah stresses on use of Aarogya,Itihaas apps to map Covid-19 in NCR
Amit Shah stresses on use of Aarogya,Itihaas apps to map Covid-19 in NCR
‘Ensure expeditious restoration of peace in border areas’: India urges China
‘Ensure expeditious restoration of peace in border areas’: India urges China
China holds out WTO threat over ban on 59 mobile apps. India bursts the bubble
China holds out WTO threat over ban on 59 mobile apps. India bursts the bubble
Denied cremation over Covid-19 scare, siblings in Odisha bury man’s body
Denied cremation over Covid-19 scare, siblings in Odisha bury man’s body
The return of Amit Shah to the national stage, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
The return of Amit Shah to the national stage, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
Sreesanth ready to return in IPL, names three teams he would like to bid for him
Sreesanth ready to return in IPL, names three teams he would like to bid for him
PM Modi’s ‘no intrusion’ remark: NSAB member Lt Gen Narasimhan clarifies
PM Modi’s ‘no intrusion’ remark: NSAB member Lt Gen Narasimhan clarifies
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyLadakh face-offSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In