e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 18, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / #MeAt20: Virender Sehwag to Tejasvi Surya, people tweet throwback pictures

#MeAt20: Virender Sehwag to Tejasvi Surya, people tweet throwback pictures

It appears that the trend was sparked following a tweet by a user of the micro-blogging site on April 14

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 18, 2020 16:23 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Virender Sehwag shared a throwback image with the hashtag #MeAt20.
Virender Sehwag shared a throwback image with the hashtag #MeAt20. (Twitter/@virendersehwag)
         

There’s a new challenge that is taking the Internet by storm and it involves sharing awkward throwback photos of yourself from when you were 20 years old. In this hectic and scary time, this trend came as a much needed breath of fresh air – or at least some Twitter users suggest so. Thousands of people are participating in the trend, including celebrities, who’re sharing these images to entertain themselves and others too.

It appears that the trend was sparked following a tweet by a user of the micro-blogging site on April 14. “Lmaooo what did y’all look like at 20?” the user tweeted. In the course of the following week, the trend began to take off with people quoting the tweet and sharing photos of themselves at age 20. Eventually, a few hashtags also started emerging online and one amid them, #MeAt20, is topping the list of India trends on Twitter since morning.

From cricketers to actors to politics, renowned personalities from all walks of life are enthusiastically taking part in the trend and sharing pictures of their younger self. While some dropped witty captions, others mentioned how much they have changed over the years.

Just with the hashtag #MeAt20, here’s what former cricketer Virender Sehwag tweeted:

“#MeAt20 and also apparently #ChemicalFree,” joked actor Tisca Chopra while sharing her image:

MP Tejasvi Surya also shared his image with a pun-tastic caption. “Swinging into the trend with #MeAt20,” he tweeted and shared an image of himself sitting on a swing.

Here are some other tweets by people participating in the trend:

Will you join #MeAt20 trend too?

tags
top news
LIVE: 991 fresh Covid-19 cases, 43 deaths in last 24 hours, says Health Ministry
LIVE: 991 fresh Covid-19 cases, 43 deaths in last 24 hours, says Health Ministry
Economic action in non-hotspot zones begins April 20, Rajnath Singh reviews
Economic action in non-hotspot zones begins April 20, Rajnath Singh reviews
Lockdown 2.0: Nitish Kumar gets flak for not evacuating students from Kota
Lockdown 2.0: Nitish Kumar gets flak for not evacuating students from Kota
In Cong’s team on Covid-19, Rahul Gandhi a member. Manmohan Singh heads it
In Cong’s team on Covid-19, Rahul Gandhi a member. Manmohan Singh heads it
Hasmukh review: Vir Das kills a promising idea
Hasmukh review: Vir Das kills a promising idea
Difficult to go against him: Pietersen picks Dhoni as greatest captain ever
Difficult to go against him: Pietersen picks Dhoni as greatest captain ever
Lockdown 2.0 cuts India’s fuel demand to 50% in first half of April
Lockdown 2.0 cuts India’s fuel demand to 50% in first half of April
Covid in MP: Health Incharge on high death rates, 95 colleagues ill
Covid in MP: Health Incharge on high death rates, 95 colleagues ill
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news