MeAt20: Virender Sehwag to Tejasvi Surya, people tweet throwback pictures

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 16:23 IST

There’s a new challenge that is taking the Internet by storm and it involves sharing awkward throwback photos of yourself from when you were 20 years old. In this hectic and scary time, this trend came as a much needed breath of fresh air – or at least some Twitter users suggest so. Thousands of people are participating in the trend, including celebrities, who’re sharing these images to entertain themselves and others too.

It appears that the trend was sparked following a tweet by a user of the micro-blogging site on April 14. “Lmaooo what did y’all look like at 20?” the user tweeted. In the course of the following week, the trend began to take off with people quoting the tweet and sharing photos of themselves at age 20. Eventually, a few hashtags also started emerging online and one amid them, #MeAt20, is topping the list of India trends on Twitter since morning.

From cricketers to actors to politics, renowned personalities from all walks of life are enthusiastically taking part in the trend and sharing pictures of their younger self. While some dropped witty captions, others mentioned how much they have changed over the years.

Just with the hashtag #MeAt20, here’s what former cricketer Virender Sehwag tweeted:

“#MeAt20 and also apparently #ChemicalFree,” joked actor Tisca Chopra while sharing her image:

MP Tejasvi Surya also shared his image with a pun-tastic caption. “Swinging into the trend with #MeAt20,” he tweeted and shared an image of himself sitting on a swing.

Here are some other tweets by people participating in the trend:

Me at 20s #MeAt20



No personal camera at that time .



So have only official photos pic.twitter.com/bPh06Co28k — Dr. Shamsher Singh IPS (@Shamsher_IPS) April 18, 2020

Couldn’t resist the trend. Here’s #MeAt20, thanks to the safe upkeep of the photo in the album of my sis. pic.twitter.com/jBwqugT0uO — Arabinda K Padhee (@arvindpadhee) April 18, 2020

#MeAt20 away from family far away I roam,

Among distant brothers&sisters I find a new home.

We stood guard through snow, rain&sleet,

Often in a foxhole with buddies& nothing to eat,

Ready to fight till we are dead for us all

So that we breathe free& our flag does not fall! pic.twitter.com/avnIsMHZoc — Col DPK Pillay,Shaurya Chakra,PhD (Retd) (@dpkpillay12) April 18, 2020

Will you join #MeAt20 trend too?