Meet this young mountaineer who played holi with a special message on top of Australia’s highest peak

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 11:54 IST

Highlights Amgoth Tukaram is a young mountaineer from Telangana

He has scaled Mount Kosciuszko, the highest peak in Australia

The young mountaineer, always summits for a social cause

Amgoth Tukaram, a young mountaineer from Telangana has scaled Mount Kosciuszko, the highest peak in Australia.

Tukaram summited the peak on March 10 and played Holi with fellow Australians there, giving a message of peace and harmony.

This time around, the young mountaineer, who always summits for a social cause, was appealing to support the communities and the wildlife affected by the recent forest fire in Australia in association with JET Helping Hands, a registered charity organisation of Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swami from Hyderabad.

In the past, Tukaram has scaled the 19,308 feet Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa on July 4, 2018, the 29,029 feet Mount Everest in Nepal on May 22 last year, Mount Elbrus in Russia on July 27 last year and Mount Aconcagua in South America on January 26 this year.