Meet Yeti, a cat that loves moving around in his apartment on skateboard. Watch

Meet Yeti, a cat that loves moving around in his apartment on skateboard. Watch

Chances are after seeing the video, you’ll also become a fan of Yeti the fluffy cat.

Dec 21, 2020
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Yeti riding a skateboard.
The image shows Yeti riding a skateboard.
         

Is he cute? Yes. Is he fluffy? Yes. Does he have the ability to win your heart? Absolutely yes. In case you’re wondering what we are talking about, it’s a member of the species that rule the Internet. It’s a cat named Yeti. This feline is not just adorable and cuddly but his swag may leave you amazed and amused, both at the same time.

The furry creature has his own Instagram profile that is filled with several images and videos capturing his shenanigans. One such video recently got a shout out from the photo and video sharing platform itself and has now left people saying “Aww.” Chances are after seeing the video, you’ll join them too.

The clip shows Yeti moving around in his apartment on a skateboard.

Since being shared just a day ago, the video has gathered more than ten million views – and the numbers are quickly increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“Now that is a skater kitty,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is awesome,” expressed another.

What do you think of the video?

