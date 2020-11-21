e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Meteor streaks across Brownsville in Texas. Video wows people

Meteor streaks across Brownsville in Texas. Video wows people

“Here’s a video of tonight’s meteor streaking across Brownsville from one of our meteorologists,” National Weather Service Brownsville tweeted.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 14:38 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the meteor.
The image shows the meteor. (Twitter/@NWSBrownsville)
         

Have you ever seen the videos which are short but leave you intrigued? This video of a meteor perfectly describes that category. The video was shared on official Twitter account for the National Weather Service Brownsville.

“Here’s a video of tonight’s meteor streaking across Brownsville from one of our meteorologists,” the department tweeted. In a follow up tweet, they also mentioned that the video is captured by one of their forecasters, Rick Hallman.

The video, which is just five second long, shows a meteor brightening the sky. Take a look at the clip and chances are though short, you’ll end up watching it for long.

Since being shared just a day ago, the video has gathered nearly 43,000 views – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also received tons of comments from people.

One Twitter user asked where the meteor landed. To which, the department replied:

“There’s something about science, the sky, the stars, the moon, and meteor’s that are so beautiful to look at. It’s so interesting but so beautiful too,” expressed another. “Looking in my security cameras and I think I found a clip!!!” expressed a third.

What do you think of the video? Did it leave you mesmerised too?

