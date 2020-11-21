Meteor streaks across Brownsville in Texas. Video wows people

it-s-viral

Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 14:38 IST

Have you ever seen the videos which are short but leave you intrigued? This video of a meteor perfectly describes that category. The video was shared on official Twitter account for the National Weather Service Brownsville.

“Here’s a video of tonight’s meteor streaking across Brownsville from one of our meteorologists,” the department tweeted. In a follow up tweet, they also mentioned that the video is captured by one of their forecasters, Rick Hallman.

The video, which is just five second long, shows a meteor brightening the sky. Take a look at the clip and chances are though short, you’ll end up watching it for long.

Since being shared just a day ago, the video has gathered nearly 43,000 views – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also received tons of comments from people.

One Twitter user asked where the meteor landed. To which, the department replied:

So far we don't have any reports of any damage from this meteor. It most likely burned up before it reached the ground. — NWS Brownsville (@NWSBrownsville) November 20, 2020

“There’s something about science, the sky, the stars, the moon, and meteor’s that are so beautiful to look at. It’s so interesting but so beautiful too,” expressed another. “Looking in my security cameras and I think I found a clip!!!” expressed a third.

What do you think of the video? Did it leave you mesmerised too?