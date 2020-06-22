e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 22, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Monday Motivation: Cute animal content to start your day with a smile

Monday Motivation: Cute animal content to start your day with a smile

The miniature versions of these adorable animals are the ones who can instantly melt your heart into a puddle.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 22, 2020 10:05 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
How can one not smile after seeing the image of this Chunkey Monkey.
How can one not smile after seeing the image of this Chunkey Monkey.(Instagram)
         

From panda to doggo to cat, the list of animals which make for cute and delightful videos are limitless. However, do you know what makes for an even more adorable watch? They’re baby animals. The miniature versions of these adorable animals are the ones who can instantly melt your heart into a puddle.

On that note, let’s start with the image of this tiny chick. Look at it, don’t you think that the image is beyond adorable. “Hello human! Do you have peas for me?” with this caption the image was shared on Instagram. 

Shared on Cincinnati Zoo’s YouTube profile, this is a video that will make you say “aww”, repeatedly. The clip is all about a baby wallaby peeking from its mom’s pouch.

The next video is all kinds of adorable. It shows a mommy doggo showering its newborn kid with tons of loving licks. This is one of such video which may fill you up with a warm fuzzy feeling.

Have you ever seen a more chilled out tiny primate than this one? We are inclined to bet that you haven’t:

“Oh, my gosh!” chances are this is what you’ll say after you see the video of this tiny animal and a hooman. Wondering what is so special about this video? Check it out yourself:

And, then there is this tiny birdie. If we had to rate its cuteness, we would say 15/10 or more.

How can one not smile after seeing the image of this Chunkey Monkey!

Which of these animals is the cutest? Or are they all equally adorable?

tags
top news
Ensure justice for 20 Indian soldiers killed by Chinese: Manmohan Singh to PM Modi
Ensure justice for 20 Indian soldiers killed by Chinese: Manmohan Singh to PM Modi
India deploys specialised mountain forces to check China’s transgressions along LAC
India deploys specialised mountain forces to check China’s transgressions along LAC
India’s infra push behind Chinese aggression
India’s infra push behind Chinese aggression
Situation along LAC tense with full army deployment
Situation along LAC tense with full army deployment
With 445 Covid-19 deaths in biggest one-day jump, toll mounts to 13,699
With 445 Covid-19 deaths in biggest one-day jump, toll mounts to 13,699
Covid-19 live updates: Indian man among two new cases in New Zealand
Covid-19 live updates: Indian man among two new cases in New Zealand
States beef up infrastructure, get ready to fight Covid-19 with 3T formula
States beef up infrastructure, get ready to fight Covid-19 with 3T formula
Covid-19: First death in Delhi jail, Kanwar Yatra 2020 cancelled
Covid-19: First death in Delhi jail, Kanwar Yatra 2020 cancelled
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 HotspotsIndia- China

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In