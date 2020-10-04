e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 04, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / More than 2,400 birds rescued by Delhi firefighters in over 6 months

More than 2,400 birds rescued by Delhi firefighters in over 6 months

Firefighters receive on an average 150-200 calls every month for rescue of birds or animals. And the number goes up sharply in the month of August.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 04, 2020 17:08 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Sanya Budhiraja
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Sanya Budhiraja
New Delhi
The DFS received 882 calls for bird rescue and 345 calls for animal rescue in August alone. (Representative image)
The DFS received 882 calls for bird rescue and 345 calls for animal rescue in August alone. (Representative image)(Unsplash)
         

Firefighters in the national capital rescued more than 2,400 birds between mid-March and September, with a maximum number of such cases being reported around Independence Day when people traditionally fly kites and leave many stray strings that create a death trap for them.

According to data shared by the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), they received 13,271 distress calls between March 15 and September 30 this year, of which 2,433 were for rescue of birds and 1,681 for animals.

Firefighters receive on an average 150-200 calls every month for rescue of birds or animals. And the number goes up sharply in the month of August.

This time, DFS received 882 calls for bird rescue and 345 calls for animal rescue in August alone, its director Atul Garg said.

He said the drastic rise in bird and animal rescue calls during August was due to the kite flying season, especially around Independence Day celebrations. Fire services officials said most of the rescue calls they receive are for birds like crows, pigeons, parrots that either get stuck on electric wire or a tree due to kite string. Or, they get calls related to cows, cattle, dogs or cats which get stuck inside narrow lanes, closed spaces, sometimes even inside houses, in a pit, canal or a drain.

The officials that for rescue of birds and animals, a vehicle is sent along with a team consisting of four-five firemen. The vehicle usually has a ladder but in cases, where it faces difficulties with high rises, bigger vehicles are sent if required. Once the bird is rescued and in case, it needs treatment, the fire services personnel shift them to a bird hospital.

Recalling an incident of September 28, a fire official said they received a call from the police control room seeking assistance to rescue a cow that fell into a drain near a petrol pump in Sector-21, Rohini.

With the help of ropes and locally available equipment, the cow was pulled out from the drain safely by the firefighters which they said required a lot of patience.

Talking about the challenges involved in such rescue operations, Garg said one of the difficulties they face when it comes to rescue of a bird or a trapped animal is the spot is usually not easily accessible. There are also no specialised equipments for their rescue. Most of the time, a hydraulic platforms meant for highrise buildings are used.

Another challenge, he said, is “when it comes to trees, while trying to rescue a bird entangled in a kite string on a tree, even if a branch of a tree falls down or even one movement goes wrong while trying to catch the bird, it may also fall down and die. In that case, our entire effort of rescue goes in vain, if what we are trying to save will not be left.” Garg said the firemen do not usually use the traditional methods while rescuing a bird or an animal. “Bird rescue calls are most challenging and difficult since there is no special equipment which can be used in the rescue. It’s mostly the experience of the firemen, their presence of mind, utmost patience and locally made arrangements that helps. Just like human lives, we give utmost priority to birds and animals rescue calls, which we have been doing for ages now with precautions and care,” he said.

tags
top news
Bhim Army chief wants ‘Y’ security cover for Hathras gang-rape victim’s family
Bhim Army chief wants ‘Y’ security cover for Hathras gang-rape victim’s family
‘Modi govt bent on snatching land, bread from farmers’: Rahul Gandhi
‘Modi govt bent on snatching land, bread from farmers’: Rahul Gandhi
Lok Janshakti Party to contest Bihar assembly polls alone
Lok Janshakti Party to contest Bihar assembly polls alone
IPL 2020, Live: Pressure on David Warner as asking rate climbs
IPL 2020, Live: Pressure on David Warner as asking rate climbs
Atal Tunnel done, now PM Modi pushes Border Roads chief for all-weather axis to Ladakh
Atal Tunnel done, now PM Modi pushes Border Roads chief for all-weather axis to Ladakh
Shooter Shreyasi Singh joins BJP ahead of Bihar Assembly election
Shooter Shreyasi Singh joins BJP ahead of Bihar Assembly election
400 to 500 million Covid vaccine doses by July 2021: All you need to know
400 to 500 million Covid vaccine doses by July 2021: All you need to know
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesMI vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In