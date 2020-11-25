e-paper
‘Morning adventures,’ writes Hasan Minhaj while sharing cute picture with daughter

“Perfection,” read one comment under the Instagram post.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 01:07 IST
Sanya Budhiraj
Sanya Budhiraj
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image was shared on November 24.
The image was shared on November 24. (Instagram/@hasanminhaj)
         

American comedian, Hasan Minhaj often shares adorable pictures and videos of himself hanging out with his family on social media. His latest Instagram post is no different. The high cuteness quotient of this shot of Minhaj and his daughter may make you smile and say, “awww,” simultaneously.

Posted from Minhaj’s official Instagram account on November 24, this image has been shared alongside text reading, “Morning adventures”.

The photograph shows Minhaj and his daughter walking down a path. The two seem to be surrounded by nature. Minhaj is seen donning a black jacket whilst his daughter wears a pink one. The two can be seen holding hands whilst embarking on this ‘adventures stroll’.

Check out the post which has already accumulated over 1.5 lakh likes and many appreciative comments below:

If seeing that snapshot has left you gushing, then know that you’re not alone. Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has received a whole lot of love from netizens.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the share. One person said, “My heart just melted”. Can you relate to this feeling?

Another individual wrote, “What an adorable daddy-daughter duo”. Do you agree? “Perfection,” read one comment under the post.

Somebody else declared, “I love this so much”. “Aw, lovely! And stunning photo too,” stated another Instagram user.

What are your thoughts on the share?

Also Read | Hasan Minhaj shares sweet video of himself hanging out with son. Netizens can’t keep calm

