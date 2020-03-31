e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 31, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Mother comes up with genius method to keep kids from disturbing her while working from home

Mother comes up with genius method to keep kids from disturbing her while working from home

Sarcastically captioned “the joys of working from home,” it shows two white papers with a message written on them tapped to the door.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 31, 2020 08:49 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a part of the notice created by a mom.
The image shows a part of the notice created by a mom. (Reddit/ 4musing_User_Name)
         

A lot of people are now getting used to working with unexpected colleagues, such as pets and children, as they continue to work from home. Here is a woman who has come up with the most genius solution to limit those tiny unwelcome disturbances that are ever so common at the home office setup.

This picture was posted on the subreddit ‘funny’ on March 30. Sarcastically captioned “the joys of working from home” it shows two white papers with a message written on them tapped to the door.

It reads, “mum is in a meeting from 9:30-11 so do not enter”. The second sign is perceptive of future queries and tries to answer these beforehand as it also says, “the answer to your question might be here”. The options, written in little individual boxes, include, “upstairs, in the wash, I don’t know what’s for dinner, no, in your bedroom, and piece of fruit”.

The hilarious picture currently has over 63,000 upvotes and almost 600 comments.

The joys of working from home. from r/funny

This is how Redditors who are going through similar struggles responded to the post. One person said, “I love that ‘no’”. Another wrote, “covers about 95% of the questions, to be honest”.

While most fully believed in the effectiveness of this method, there were some who tried to think of ways in which this plan could go very wrong. One Reddit user imagined a whole scenario when writing, “‘hey mom can we not use your credit card to buy Fortnite stuff?’‘No! Alright, Jayden looks like we got the go-ahead’”.

Another wrote, “mom, the house is on fire what do we do? Mom: Piece of fruit”.

“They forgot one: ask (insert other parent’s name here)”, advised another individual as a way to make this response sheet even more foolproof.

What are your thoughts on this mother’s invention? Is this something you’ll be trying out in your household?

tags
top news
US coronavirus death toll rises past 3,000, over 1.6 lakh Covid-19 cases reported
US coronavirus death toll rises past 3,000, over 1.6 lakh Covid-19 cases reported
Updates: 5 new cases of Covid-19 in Maharashtra, total count rises to 225
Updates: 5 new cases of Covid-19 in Maharashtra, total count rises to 225
What we know about Nizamuddin mosque congregation: 10 points
What we know about Nizamuddin mosque congregation: 10 points
Covid-19 crisis: 227 new positive cases nationwide, death toll rises to 32
Covid-19 crisis: 227 new positive cases nationwide, death toll rises to 32
‘This lapse could impose a heavy cost’: Lt Guv Baijal’s missive to Arvind Kejriwal
‘This lapse could impose a heavy cost’: Lt Guv Baijal’s missive to Arvind Kejriwal
‘Send samosas’: UP man calls COVID-19 helpline, gets this punishment
‘Send samosas’: UP man calls COVID-19 helpline, gets this punishment
Desperate BCCI plans to clear August-September window to hold IPL
Desperate BCCI plans to clear August-September window to hold IPL
Watch: Indian carmaker builds respiratory device to help Covid-19 patients
Watch: Indian carmaker builds respiratory device to help Covid-19 patients
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirusCovid-19Covid-19 India newsCoronavirus cases in IndiaCovid-19 updateIPLCoronavirus lockdown

don't miss

latest news

india news