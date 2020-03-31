Mother comes up with genius method to keep kids from disturbing her while working from home

it-s-viral

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 08:49 IST

A lot of people are now getting used to working with unexpected colleagues, such as pets and children, as they continue to work from home. Here is a woman who has come up with the most genius solution to limit those tiny unwelcome disturbances that are ever so common at the home office setup.

This picture was posted on the subreddit ‘funny’ on March 30. Sarcastically captioned “the joys of working from home” it shows two white papers with a message written on them tapped to the door.

It reads, “mum is in a meeting from 9:30-11 so do not enter”. The second sign is perceptive of future queries and tries to answer these beforehand as it also says, “the answer to your question might be here”. The options, written in little individual boxes, include, “upstairs, in the wash, I don’t know what’s for dinner, no, in your bedroom, and piece of fruit”.

The hilarious picture currently has over 63,000 upvotes and almost 600 comments.

This is how Redditors who are going through similar struggles responded to the post. One person said, “I love that ‘no’”. Another wrote, “covers about 95% of the questions, to be honest”.

While most fully believed in the effectiveness of this method, there were some who tried to think of ways in which this plan could go very wrong. One Reddit user imagined a whole scenario when writing, “‘hey mom can we not use your credit card to buy Fortnite stuff?’‘No! Alright, Jayden looks like we got the go-ahead’”.

Another wrote, “mom, the house is on fire what do we do? Mom: Piece of fruit”.

“They forgot one: ask (insert other parent’s name here)”, advised another individual as a way to make this response sheet even more foolproof.

What are your thoughts on this mother’s invention? Is this something you’ll be trying out in your household?