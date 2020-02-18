e-paper
Mumbai Airport among Earth’s most stunning landscapes on Google Earth View list

The Google Earth shared the link of the 1,000 new photos on its Twitter handle.

it-s-viral Updated: Feb 18, 2020 11:20 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport is on the list (representational image).
Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport is on the list (representational image).
         

Google Earth View is a collection of thousands of Earth’s most stunning landscapes as seen from space. The search giant recently added over a 1,000 new images to its repository, which now has over 2,500 birds-eye view images of Earth’s most beautiful places across the seven continents.

The Google Earth shared the link of the 1,000 new photos on its Twitter handle with the caption, “Explore the beauty of the planet through Earth View. We’ve added 1,000 new images to our gallery and Chrome extension.”

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and over 35 different Indian landscapes from Gujarat, Maharashtra and other states are part of the new set of high-resolution satellite images.

In a blog, Google Earth product manager Gopal Shah wrote, “Over the last decade, the collection has been witnessed by millions around the world as wallpapers for Android devices, screensavers for Chromecast and Google Home, and as an interactive exhibit in Google Earth’s Voyager. Today, we’re making our biggest update to Earth View by adding more than 1,000 new images to the collection.”

“Earth View has the power to elevate our minds from our tiny screens to outer space. My hope then is this funny, little project - along with Google Earth as a whole - moves us to care more deeply about this strange but kaleidoscopically beautiful planet,” they added.

