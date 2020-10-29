e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 28, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Mumbai Police posts Harry Potter-themed tweet to share this message

Mumbai Police posts Harry Potter-themed tweet to share this message

“As Ronald Weasley would say, ‘this is bloody brilliant!’,” commented a Twitter user on the share.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 01:06 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Mumbai Police shared the message with this image.
Mumbai Police shared the message with this image. (Twitter/@MumbaiPolice)
         

Are you a fan of Harry Potter? If the answer is yes, chances are you’ll like this tweet posted by Mumbai Police. The handle is known for sharing important messages through quirky posts and their recent tweet is no different.

In a bid to remind people to secure their online accounts with proper passwords, Mumbai Police shared a special message. Using Harry Potter as a theme, the handle tweeted, “Let the order of you password be ‘riddikulus.’ Don’t let anyone ‘manage mischief’ on your accounts”.

Using the hashtag #CyberSecurity, the tweet also said further, “Use strong passwords and change them at regular intervals”.

The share is complete with an image that gives the Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix title a little twist. Take a look at the tweet below:

Since being tweeted, the post has won over people.

“Just when I thought you guys couldn’t get cooler. Social media game on point,” wrote a Twitter user. “As Ronald Weasley would say, ‘this is bloody brilliant!’,” commented another.

The post was also shared on Instagram where many shared reactions to it.

“My password so unique, every time I feel there is a need to change it, always have to click on ‘forgot password’,” posted an individual. “Jaldi se password badaldo warna inspector Voldemort aajyege,” joked another.

What do you think about the share?

tags
top news
Lockdowns set to return as global Covid-19 cases top 44 million
Lockdowns set to return as global Covid-19 cases top 44 million
Joe Biden votes, attacks President Donald Trump over Covid-19 response
Joe Biden votes, attacks President Donald Trump over Covid-19 response
India extends $1 billion credit line to Central Asian countries for priority projects
India extends $1 billion credit line to Central Asian countries for priority projects
Sputnik trials may end by March: Dr Reddy’s
Sputnik trials may end by March: Dr Reddy’s
With 5,673 new coronavirus cases, Delhi records its highest single-day spike
With 5,673 new coronavirus cases, Delhi records its highest single-day spike
Bihar polls: Voting in phase 1 concludes, 53.54% turnout recorded
Bihar polls: Voting in phase 1 concludes, 53.54% turnout recorded
Pak seethes at India-US statement asking it to rein in terror
Pak seethes at India-US statement asking it to rein in terror
Covid update: Aarogya Setu clarification; Sputnik V India trials; Delhi spike
Covid update: Aarogya Setu clarification; Sputnik V India trials; Delhi spike
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Bihar Polling live UpdatesRajnath SinghRafaleIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In