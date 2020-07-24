Mumbai Police shares why 24/7 is more than a date to them

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 13:45 IST

Mumbai Police often takes a creative path to put forth all sorts of information in front of people. Mostly, they share advisory posts to drive home essential messages. Though important, their recent post is a little different from their usual ones. The department, on both Twitter and Instagram shared, why 24/7is more than a date to them.

They actually used the date to put across the message that the officials of the department are always there to help people in need and keep the city safe.

“24/7 - more than just a date for us all through the year! #MumbaiFirst,” they wrote in the caption. They also shared an image which shows cops riding Segways. The caption on the picture reads, “24-7 on duty for the 24-7 city!”

24/7 - more than just a date for us all through the year! #MumbaiFirst pic.twitter.com/wZ1bQofHUB — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 24, 2020

Since being shared, both their posts, have received tons of appreciative comments from people. Many applauded and thanked the cops for their hard work.

“All heroes don’t wear capes and Mumbai Police shall always be No. 1 heroes for Mumbaikars. Come 26/11, come monsoons, come novel coronavirus or any other unforeseen contingency, y’all have always protected us and we will always be proud of you,” wrote an Instagram user.

“Thank you is a very small word to express,” expressed another. “Thank you for always being there,” expressed a third.

What do you think of Mumbai Police’s post?

