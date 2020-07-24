e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Mumbai Police shares why 24/7 is more than a date to them

Mumbai Police shares why 24/7 is more than a date to them

“24/7 - more than just a date for us all through the year! #MumbaiFirst,” Mumbai Police wrote.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 24, 2020 13:45 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image was shared by Mumbai Police on both Twitter and Instagram.
The image was shared by Mumbai Police on both Twitter and Instagram. (Twitter/@MumbaiPolice)
         

Mumbai Police often takes a creative path to put forth all sorts of information in front of people. Mostly, they share advisory posts to drive home essential messages. Though important, their recent post is a little different from their usual ones. The department, on both Twitter and Instagram shared, why 24/7is more than a date to them.

They actually used the date to put across the message that the officials of the department are always there to help people in need and keep the city safe.

“24/7 - more than just a date for us all through the year! #MumbaiFirst,” they wrote in the caption. They also shared an image which shows cops riding Segways. The caption on the picture reads, “24-7 on duty for the 24-7 city!”

Since being shared, both their posts, have received tons of appreciative comments from people. Many applauded and thanked the cops for their hard work.

“All heroes don’t wear capes and Mumbai Police shall always be No. 1 heroes for Mumbaikars. Come 26/11, come monsoons, come novel coronavirus or any other unforeseen contingency, y’all have always protected us and we will always be proud of you,” wrote an Instagram user.

“Thank you is a very small word to express,” expressed another. “Thank you for always being there,” expressed a third.

Here’s what tweeple shared:

What do you think of Mumbai Police’s post?

Also Read | Mumbai Police gives Uptown Funk a little makeover to share this message

tags
top news
‘People may gherao Raj Bhavan’: Gehlot accuses Guv of delaying House session
‘People may gherao Raj Bhavan’: Gehlot accuses Guv of delaying House session
From appreciating efforts to declaring a tyrant: How Covid hit US-China ties
From appreciating efforts to declaring a tyrant: How Covid hit US-China ties
Rajasthan HC puts off verdict in Pilot vs Gehlot case, tells speaker to maintain status quo
Rajasthan HC puts off verdict in Pilot vs Gehlot case, tells speaker to maintain status quo
‘IPL set to start on September 19,’ confirms Brijesh Patel
‘IPL set to start on September 19,’ confirms Brijesh Patel
Critic of President Xi Jinping expelled from Communist Party
Critic of President Xi Jinping expelled from Communist Party
Several villages inundated as floods hit Bihar’s Chamaparan; 2000 rescued
Several villages inundated as floods hit Bihar’s Chamaparan; 2000 rescued
‘Webcast events, use technology’: Govt on Independence Day celebrations
‘Webcast events, use technology’: Govt on Independence Day celebrations
Watch how ‘smart helmet’ helps mass Covid temperature checking in Mumbai
Watch how ‘smart helmet’ helps mass Covid temperature checking in Mumbai
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In