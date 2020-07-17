e-paper
Mumbai Police uses Mad Hatter's dialogue from Alice in Wonderland to answer this question

Mumbai Police uses Mad Hatter’s dialogue from Alice in Wonderland to answer this question

Mumbai Police has now used that dialogue to answer a very important question – “Is it possible to follow the rules of safety?”

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 17, 2020 19:47 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Mumbai Police shared this image on Twitter and Instagram.
Mumbai Police shared this image on Twitter and Instagram. (Twitter/Mumbai Police)
         

Creative yet essential, this is how Mumbai Police often designs their social media posts. More often than not, their posts are about sharing essential advice with people that should be followed. They have done it again and this time with a dialogue said by the character Mad Hatter from the film Alice in Wonderland.

Mumbai Police has now used that dialogue to answer a very important question – “Is it possible to follow the rules of safety?” As an answer, they’ve added Mad Hatter’s dialogue which reads, “Only if you believe it.”

In their post, they have also added a line of caution to remind people to stay safe during these perilous times. “Don’t wander if it’s not necessary. Stay safe at Home Land,” they wrote.

Alongside, the department also shared an image from Disney’s 1951 animated film. The original scene shows protagonist Alice standing in front of a tree which has different direction signs. In their post, the department replaced the signs with various safety measures.

Take a look at what they shared:

Since being posted, the tweet has gathered close to 300 likes. Mumbai Police also shared the same post on Instagram where it garnered more than 7,700 likes. People, on both the platforms had lot to say.

“To be safe we will have to follow these simple steps,” wrote an Instagram user. “We will definitely abide by the rules,” expressed another.

What do you think of the post?

