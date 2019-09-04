Mumbai’s Cuffe Parade skyscraper turns into ‘waterfall,’ video goes viral

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 19:48 IST

A video in which water from the top of New Cuffe Parade skyscraper in Mumbai is gushing down from a height making it look like a tall waterfall has gone viral on the Internet. The video has been shared on Twitter by K Sudarshan and he captioned it , “Waterfalls in New Cuffe Parade! #MumbaiRains”.

Shared a few hours back, the post has already amassed more than 50,000 views. Additionally, it has also gathered over 1,000 likes and 500 retweets.

Though the tweet hints that the situation may have been caused by heavy rainfall in Mumbai, comments from a few other Twitter users suggest that it may have been caused due to “testing of water tank.”

Msg from Lodha NCP team

(2 Sep) This evening there was an incident during testing of water tank at building T5 (Dioro). The vendor, was testing the new water tank which was recently installed, there was a rupture in the body causing the water to come out.. — Ashish Dave (@ashishdave) September 4, 2019

This is from couple of days back...back up water tank was been tested — TrainTraveller (@LifeOnALocal) September 4, 2019

Tweeple dropped hilarious responses on the post, some even suggesting it’s a way of rainwater harvesting.

Is it rains or some tank leakage? Looks scary — Sumitra Deb Roy (@SumitraRoyTOI) September 4, 2019

Environment-friendly building🤣🤣 — @ Honest, Common Citizen of India Vinita Deshmukh (@VinitaDeshmukh) September 4, 2019

Now this is insane — Agastyananda (@Athrennaakira) September 4, 2019

Heavy rain continued to lash Mumbai and the entire coastal Konkan region, with water-logging reported from many areas and authorities advising people to remain indoors. Around 1,300 people were evacuated by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams from Bail Bazar in Kurla, where water levels reached four-five feet owing to the flooded Mithi river nearby.

As a precautionary measure, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) ordered all schools (government and private) in the city to remain shut for the day, said BMC Disaster Control.

What do you think of this “waterfall?”

