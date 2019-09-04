e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 04, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Sep 04, 2019

Mumbai’s Cuffe Parade skyscraper turns into ‘waterfall,’ video goes viral

Shared a few hours back, the post has already amassed more than 50,000 views.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 04, 2019 19:48 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Mumbai
Tweeple dropped hilarious responses on the post.
Tweeple dropped hilarious responses on the post. (Twitter/K Sudarshan)
         

A video in which water from the top of New Cuffe Parade skyscraper in Mumbai is gushing down from a height making it look like a tall waterfall has gone viral on the Internet. The video has been shared on Twitter by K Sudarshan and he captioned it , “Waterfalls in New Cuffe Parade! #MumbaiRains”.

Shared a few hours back, the post has already amassed more than 50,000 views. Additionally, it has also gathered over 1,000 likes and 500 retweets.

Though the tweet hints that the situation may have been caused by heavy rainfall in Mumbai, comments from a few other Twitter users suggest that it may have been caused due to “testing of water tank.”

Tweeple dropped hilarious responses on the post, some even suggesting it’s a way of rainwater harvesting.

Heavy rain continued to lash Mumbai and the entire coastal Konkan region, with water-logging reported from many areas and authorities advising people to remain indoors. Around 1,300 people were evacuated by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams from Bail Bazar in Kurla, where water levels reached four-five feet owing to the flooded Mithi river nearby.

As a precautionary measure, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) ordered all schools (government and private) in the city to remain shut for the day, said BMC Disaster Control.

What do you think of this “waterfall?”

First Published: Sep 04, 2019 19:43 IST

tags
more from it s viral
trending topics
PM Modi in RussiaChandrayaan 2Economic SlowdownRishi KapoorGaneshotsav 2019Virat KohliIndia vs West IndiesMumbai RainsAndroid 10Karnataka bandhShikhar DhawaniPhone 11Priyanka Chopra
top news
    latest news
      don't miss