My Ganga My Dolphin campaign launched at six sites across river Ganga

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 10:03 IST

The National Mission for Clean Ganga, the Wildlife Institute of India and the Forest Department launched the My Ganga My Dolphin campaign on the occasion of Ganga River Dolphin Day on Monday.

A Dolphin-based ecotourism programme was launched at various sites along the Ganga River. It was started in six sites across the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal.

“This is a joint venture of WII, NMCG and the State Forest Departments, for sustainable tourism linking livelihood through Dolphin Conservation for ecotourism along the Ganga river,” read a statement from the Jal Shakti Ministry.

“On this occasion through a video message, Jal Shakti Minister, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat congratulated the nation and informed that the population of the Gangetic Dolphins has increased in recent years. He also appealed to the people to join the Dolphin Conservation campaign while emphasising the importance of biodiversity in the rejuvenation of the river Ganga,” the statement added.

The Ganga Praharis in all the sites have been trained in biodiversity-based eco-tourism and will take the tourists on boat rides to view Dolphin and another biodiversity present in the Ganga River.

“In the My Ganga My Dolphin campaign, Dolphin census will be conducted in the 250 km stretch from Bijnore to Narora, many community awareness campaigns will be carried out and young volunteers will be encouraged to enrol as Ganga Mitras,” the statement added. (ANI)