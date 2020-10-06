e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 06, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / My Ganga My Dolphin campaign launched at six sites across river Ganga

My Ganga My Dolphin campaign launched at six sites across river Ganga

The ecotourism programme was started in six sites across the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 06, 2020 10:03 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
New Delhi
The National Mission for Clean Ganga, the Wildlife Institute of India and the Forest Department launched the My Ganga My Dolphin campaign. (representational image)
The National Mission for Clean Ganga, the Wildlife Institute of India and the Forest Department launched the My Ganga My Dolphin campaign. (representational image)(Pixabay)
         

The National Mission for Clean Ganga, the Wildlife Institute of India and the Forest Department launched the My Ganga My Dolphin campaign on the occasion of Ganga River Dolphin Day on Monday.

A Dolphin-based ecotourism programme was launched at various sites along the Ganga River. It was started in six sites across the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal.

“This is a joint venture of WII, NMCG and the State Forest Departments, for sustainable tourism linking livelihood through Dolphin Conservation for ecotourism along the Ganga river,” read a statement from the Jal Shakti Ministry.

“On this occasion through a video message, Jal Shakti Minister, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat congratulated the nation and informed that the population of the Gangetic Dolphins has increased in recent years. He also appealed to the people to join the Dolphin Conservation campaign while emphasising the importance of biodiversity in the rejuvenation of the river Ganga,” the statement added.

The Ganga Praharis in all the sites have been trained in biodiversity-based eco-tourism and will take the tourists on boat rides to view Dolphin and another biodiversity present in the Ganga River.

“In the My Ganga My Dolphin campaign, Dolphin census will be conducted in the 250 km stretch from Bijnore to Narora, many community awareness campaigns will be carried out and young volunteers will be encouraged to enrol as Ganga Mitras,” the statement added. (ANI)

tags
top news
Hathras gangrape: Supreme Court to hear plea for CBI probe
Hathras gangrape: Supreme Court to hear plea for CBI probe
LIVE: India records 61,267 new cases of Covid-19 as tally reaches 66,85,082
LIVE: India records 61,267 new cases of Covid-19 as tally reaches 66,85,082
Mike Pompeo seeks to show united front on China despite Covid-19 pandemic
Mike Pompeo seeks to show united front on China despite Covid-19 pandemic
Bihar election wide open, repeat of Maharashtra situation cannot be ruled out
Bihar election wide open, repeat of Maharashtra situation cannot be ruled out
China’s PLA complicates troop disengagement over Ladakh. It has a condition
China’s PLA complicates troop disengagement over Ladakh. It has a condition
Rhea Chakaborty’s judicial custody in drugs case ends today
Rhea Chakaborty’s judicial custody in drugs case ends today
5 states saw big surge in Covid-19 cases despite fall in national average
5 states saw big surge in Covid-19 cases despite fall in national average
Most Covid cases in Maharashtra from 30-40 age group; SOPs for reopening schools
Most Covid cases in Maharashtra from 30-40 age group; SOPs for reopening schools
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesJEE advanced results 2020Covid 19 India TallySushant Singh Rajput death caseBigg Boss 14JEE Advanced Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesFarm Bills Protest LIVERahul Gandhi tractor rally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In