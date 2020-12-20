NASA pays ode to Wright brothers by sharing pic of ‘where it all started’. Check it out

Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 19:44 IST

The official Instagram account for NASA is home to many exciting and informative posts that do not only entertain netizens but also educate them. Their most recent share is no different, and seeing it may leave you in awe.

The space agency shared this image on December 20. The text shared alongside the snapshot explains what it shows. It reads, “Where it all started 117 years ago! From the dunes at Kitty Hawk to the lunar surface. Sand, wind, and isolation led the Wright brothers to travel from Ohio to North Carolina’s barrier islands (shown here) to conduct their flying experiments from 1900-1903”.

The share further goes on to state, “After several unsuccessful attempts, on December 17, 1903, the Wright brothers completed the first powered flight of a heavier-than-air aircraft known as the Wright Flyer. The flight lasted just 12 seconds, traveled 120 feet, and reached a top speed of 6.8 miles per hour. This was considered an amazing feat for its day that also paved the way for transformation in the aviation industry”.

