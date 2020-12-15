e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 15, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / NASA shares picture of snow-covered Himalayan mountains from space. It also captures Delhi’s bright city lights

NASA shares picture of snow-covered Himalayan mountains from space. It also captures Delhi’s bright city lights

“Brilliant photography and fascinating image!” read one comment under the post.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 20:52 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The long-exposure photograph was taken by a crew member aboard the International Space Station.
The long-exposure photograph was taken by a crew member aboard the International Space Station.(Instagram/@nasa)
         

In her famous track titled Tennis Court, singer Lorde sang the poetic lyric, “I’ll see the veins of my city like they do in space”. If you’re a Delhite, then this statement may be the aptest description for what this image, shared on the official Instagram account of NASA, shows. The long-exposure photograph, taken by a crew member aboard the International Space Station, shows what the snow-covered Himalayan mountains look like from space. It also captures the bright city lights of New Delhi. The stunning snapshot may leave you stunned.

Posted just a few hours ago, the image is accompanied by text explaining what it shows. It reads, “The snow-covered Himalayan Mountains are in splendid view in this enhanced, long-exposure image taken by a crew member aboard the @iss. The highest mountain range in the world, the Himalayas are the result of 50 million years of collisions between the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates. South of the range, or to the right from this perspective, lies the agriculturally fertile region of northern India and Pakistan”.

The caption further goes onto state that the bright city lights of New Delhi and Lahore are visible below the orange airglow of atmospheric particles reacting to solar radiation. Check out the post below:

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has accumulated over 5.8 lakh likes and many comments from netizens. These numbers are also steadily rising.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the post. One person said, “OMG! So beautiful”.

Another individual wrote, “A marvellous picture”. “Brilliant photography and fascinating exquisite image!” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on this share?

Also Read | Here’s what 2 supermassive black holes merging together look like. Check it out

tags
top news
‘Just a phone call away’: Kamal Haasan on joining hands with Rajinikanth
‘Just a phone call away’: Kamal Haasan on joining hands with Rajinikanth
India, UK to forge 10-year roadmap for ties, push talks on trade deal
India, UK to forge 10-year roadmap for ties, push talks on trade deal
Pranab Mukherjee’s son does not want his book published. Daughter disagrees
Pranab Mukherjee’s son does not want his book published. Daughter disagrees
Away from the noise, voters continue to repose faith in the BJP, writes Prakash Javadekar
Away from the noise, voters continue to repose faith in the BJP, writes Prakash Javadekar
Delhi HC restrains protesting nurses from continuing their strike at AIIMS
Delhi HC restrains protesting nurses from continuing their strike at AIIMS
‘Mungerilal ke haseen sapne’: UP minister’s jibe on AAP’s 2022 poll announcement
‘Mungerilal ke haseen sapne’: UP minister’s jibe on AAP’s 2022 poll announcement
PM Modi to ‘keep assuring farmers’, blames Opposition for misleading them
PM Modi to ‘keep assuring farmers’, blames Opposition for misleading them
Farmers’ protest: Top ministers warn ‘some elements’ trying to take advantage
Farmers’ protest: Top ministers warn ‘some elements’ trying to take advantage
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineWinter Session of Parliament

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In