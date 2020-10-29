NASA’s ‘Pumpkin Space Latte’ pic taken from space shows this place. Can you name it?

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 08:20 IST

“Wow, it’s incredible,” that’s probably what you’ll be inclined to say for this “pumpkin space latte” picture shared by NASA. Taken from space, this amazingly stunning picture shows a place on Earth. Can you name it, though?

“Pumpkin Space Latte anyone?” NASA asked in their caption. They added that the image was captured by astronaut Scott Kelly from the International Space Station.

“Creamy clouds against burnt oranges and deep red reminiscent of a classic Autumn drink - this fall scape fit for the stars is actually an image of Australia captured from the ISS by astronaut Scott Kelly. Go ahead, drink it in,” NASA posted.

Since being shared a few days ago, the post has gathered over eight lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. It has also amassed tons of comments from people. From expressing their surprise to asking questions, people shared varied comments.

“Space spice and all things nice,” wrote an Instagram user giving a little twist to the punch line of the popular cartoon show The Powerpuff Girls.” To which, the space agency replied with a smiling face emoji.

The Twitter account of European Space Agency’s Earth observation also shared a response. “Yes please! With a fast delivery to Europe,” they wrote. And, it received a reply too. “Coming right up!,” NASA wrote.

“Perfect for Halloween season,” expressed another. “A masterpiece,” wrote a fourth. “This is beautiful,” commented a fifth. “It’s so pretty, OMG!” expressed a sixth.

There were many who inquired about the recent discovery of water on the Moon by NASA too.

What do you think of the image?