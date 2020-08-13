e-paper
Home / It's Viral / NASA tweets beautiful pictures of Mars. They may make you gasp in wonder

NASA tweets beautiful pictures of Mars. They may make you gasp in wonder

With over 16,000 likes and more than 3,200 retweets, people didn’t hold back their amazement while sharing their comments on the post.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 13, 2020 15:37 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
An image of the Red Planet Mars shared on Twitter by NASA.
An image of the Red Planet Mars shared on Twitter by NASA. (Twitter/@NASA)
         

Mars, the fourth planet from the sun, has always been a source of curiosity for people. For years, scientific explorations have helped people on Earth to know more about the Red Planet. The images of the planet never fail to fascinate people. Just like these ones tweeted by NASA which may make you gasp in wonder.

“Beautiful Mars! Our Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter launched 15 years ago today to study the Red Planet’s atmosphere, weather, subsurface water, and more. But the mission might best be known for the images sent by its @HiRISE [the orbiter],” NASA tweeted. The post is complete with four mesmerising images of the planet.

With over 16,000 likes and more than 3,200 retweets, people didn’t hold back their amazement while sharing their comments on the post. From appreciating the planet’s beauty to wishing they could live there, people shared various reactions.

“I wish I could go there,” wrote a Twitter user. “Not simply beautiful, but extremely beautiful,” commented another. “These photos really are just stunning,” said a third.

What do you think of the images?

