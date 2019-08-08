Netflix contract for co-watching is just what every couple needs. Need one?

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 13:41 IST

You may have heard of prenuptial agreements. However, in this time of binge-watching it seems what couples really need is a whole different kind of contract.

Do you often argue with your significant other over what and when to watch on your preferred platform? Do you feel betrayed when they watch an episode of your favourite show before you? And do you hate it when they reveal spoilers? If the answer to all these questions is yes, yes and yes - and you have a couple more things to add to this - here’s something that can help. Video steaming platform Netflix has posted a “co-watching contract” that’s left many saying “I need this”.

In a post shared on Facebook about a week ago, Netflix shared this rather interesting contract. It lays down all the necessary rules required for peaceful and comfortable co-watching. There’s one about falling asleep, using the phone and those darn spoilers. Take a look:

People on Facebook think the contract is pretty neat. The post, since being shared, has collected almost 3,000 comments, over 2,100 reactions and more than 1,700 shares - and still counting. While some Facebook users have praised the contract, many are even talking about ways to personlise it further.

“This is perfect for me for now. However I will need to add in a lot more items on it in the foreseeable future,” says one Facebook user. “Netflix, please add a T&C that says ‘I won’t fall asleep while watching something we both agreed to watch after struggling to decide’?” says another. “My better half signed this today,” says a third.

Some couldn’t help ask about the other aspect of using Netflix.

“Where’s the ‘and chill’ part of the contract?” wonders a Facebook user, not unlike many others. “But that’s always guaranteed,” comes the reply from Netflix.

So what do you think of this contract? Think you need one?

First Published: Aug 08, 2019 13:33 IST