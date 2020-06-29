e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 29, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Netflix India tweets hilarious disclaimer while watching Dark, netizens agree

Netflix India tweets hilarious disclaimer while watching Dark, netizens agree

Netizens are racking their brains to find certain answers in the plot and Netflix India also joined in.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 29, 2020 17:33 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Posted on their official Twitter page, Netflix India shared a tweet with a hilarious twist regarding the series.
Posted on their official Twitter page, Netflix India shared a tweet with a hilarious twist regarding the series. (Twitter/@NetflixIndia)
         

If you’re a science-fiction buff or just a staunch follower of stuff related to time-travel, chances are you’ve watched Netflix series Dark and are spending your days with numerous questions like ‘what’, ‘when’, ‘how’ and ‘why’. We assure you that you’re not alone. After Netflix released the third season of Dark on June 27, the Internet is spending a lot of time figuring out the nitty-gritties of this time-travel series. Netizens are racking their brains to find certain answers in the plot and Netflix India also joined in.

Posted on their official Twitter page, Netflix India shared a tweet with a hilarious twist regarding the series.

“If you’re watching multiple episodes of DARK remember to take a break and do something less hectic like solving differential equations or calculating the mass of the sun,” reads the caption.

Netizens found this witty ‘disclaimer’ as the perfect description to the complex plot-line of the series. Take a look at the tweet:

Posted on June 28, the tweet has garnered over 10,800 likes and tons of comments from netizens sharing their experiences while watching the series. Some even accepted the fact that probably calculating the mass of the sun is less complex than the plot of Dark.

If you’ve just dipping your toes in the enormous world of Dark, here’s a cheat sheet from a netizen to help you out.

So grab your badam, sharpen your logical reasoning skills and then watch Dark. Also don’t forget to solve some differential equations as prescribed by Netflix India during a break.

tags
top news
26/11 planner Sajid Mir, protected by Imran Khan govt, plotted terror in 3 continents
26/11 planner Sajid Mir, protected by Imran Khan govt, plotted terror in 3 continents
Telangana, TN may follow Maharashtra in extending lockdown to stop Covid-19
Telangana, TN may follow Maharashtra in extending lockdown to stop Covid-19
Maharashtra extends lockdown till July 31 amid spike in Covid-19 cases
Maharashtra extends lockdown till July 31 amid spike in Covid-19 cases
Many Indians, families of diplomats not allowed on special flight to China
Many Indians, families of diplomats not allowed on special flight to China
Cow’s jaw damaged after eating explosives wrapped food in Andhra’s Chittoor
Cow’s jaw damaged after eating explosives wrapped food in Andhra’s Chittoor
France speeds up Rafale fighter jet deliveries on IAF’s ‘special request’
France speeds up Rafale fighter jet deliveries on IAF’s ‘special request’
Live: Puducherry CM tests negative for Covid-19
Live: Puducherry CM tests negative for Covid-19
Watch: Sikh community in US hosts drive-thru food distribution for needy
Watch: Sikh community in US hosts drive-thru food distribution for needy
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaShekhar SumanSushant Singh RajputKerala SSLC Result 2020PM Modi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In