Netizens have a love-hate relationship with this Twitter account that shows people gripping food with force

Netizens have a love-hate relationship with this Twitter account that shows people gripping food with force

This is the self-proclaimed ‘worst account on Twitter’.

Aug 10, 2020
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows an ice cream gripped with force.
The image shows an ice cream gripped with force. (Twitter/@GrippingFood)
         

If you’re a food lover, or specifically someone who enjoys looking at pictures of tasty dishes on the Internet as a form of wish fulfilment, then this Twitter account will most probably rub you off the wrong way. However, its hilarious oddity makes it worth a glance, nonetheless.

‘Gripping Food With Force’ is the name of this Twitter account which posts pictures of, you guessed it, people gripping food with force. It seems like in this case the clue is literally in the name. But that’s not where the peculiarity of the whole situation ends. This name is just the beginning.

Wait until you have had a look at some of the pictures posted by the Twitter handle @GrippingFood. Disclaimer: all the food is consumed after destruction.

Here is somebody gripping some chicken wings and fries with force:

Oh no, the sadness we feel over that crushed ice-cream cannot be expressed in words:

We didn’t even know noodles were grip-able. Guess you learn something new every day:

This dog doesn’t seem to mind the crushed food:

A Twitter user inquired, “Why is the picture so artistic?” under this post and truthfully, we are wondering the same.

Other than pictures, this Twitter account sometimes also shares funny tweets. For instance, “Had a nightmare, the food teamed up and gripped me,” read a tweet shared by the handle.

Here are some reactions from tweeple to the pictures shared on the Twitter account. One person said, “This brings me pain”. Another individual asked, “Why?”. “It’s times like this where I wish Twitter had a dislike button,” read a comment shared under the picture of the crushed ice-cream.

What are your thoughts on the images? Do you relate to the tweeple’s comments, or do you feel a strange sense of satisfaction in seeing these delicious foods gripped with force?

