e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 07, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 07, 2019

Noida restaurant serves food, adventure up in the air. Are you game?

A huge table surrounded with 24 seats is lifted 160 feet above the ground with a crane.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 07, 2019 11:22 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Noida
Fly Dining at Noida sector 38 A has become a perfect place for adventure lovers where they can enjoy their food in a unique way and place -160 feet up in the air.
Fly Dining at Noida sector 38 A has become a perfect place for adventure lovers where they can enjoy their food in a unique way and place -160 feet up in the air. (Facebook/Fly Dining Noida)
         

Imagine devouring a scrumptious meal at 160 feet above the ground! Well, this is now a reality here as food and adventure have found the perfect balance.

Fly Dining at Noida sector 38 A has become a perfect place for adventure lovers where they can enjoy their food in a unique way and place -160 feet up in the air.

A huge table surrounded with 24 seats is lifted up with a crane. It also has a less widen central passage to allow free movement of waiters and other staff.

The man behind the idea, Nikhil Kumar shared that this idea came from his visit in Dubai, where he had experienced something similar.

Kumar first witnessed this two years ago in Dubai and since then was thinking of bringing this to Noida. “It took two years because we have been focusing more on safety and ensuring customers get an amazing experience. Experts from Germany have trained us,” he said.

He described his unique idea to be not merely selling food but “experience.”

Changing his idea into reality wasn’t a single day job as he had to take care of the customer’s safety too and as part of precautions, Nikhil told, “We don’t allow pregnant women and kids below the height of 4 feet and haven’t got any complaint till now.”

Safety measures have been taken into consideration at a very serious level. The equipment being used is tested and certified from Germany while the crane that suspends the structure is from Dubai. Once seated, the safety belts buckling to the seat are checked thrice before launching into the air.

Customers who alighted after their 40 min stays in the air, expressed how thrilling and exciting experience had this been.

Parul Gupta, who celebrated her birthday at the heights said, “It was such an exciting experience and thrilling.”

Vimmi Bhatia, another person who enjoyed the flying dinner with her kids, said, “It is a totally different experience from other restaurants and next time I would love to visit this place with my husband.”

The dining time in the Fly Dining starts at 6 in the evening and longs till 10 pm. Customers get to spend 40 minutes in the air.

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 11:22 IST

tags
top news
SC stops tree cutting in Mumbai’s Aarey till next hearing on October 21
SC stops tree cutting in Mumbai’s Aarey till next hearing on October 21
Oct 07, 2019 11:21 IST
FATF report pans ‘greylisted’ Pakistan, says not taken ‘sufficient’ steps
FATF report pans ‘greylisted’ Pakistan, says not taken ‘sufficient’ steps
Oct 07, 2019 11:48 IST
Fly ash spills across 30 acres after breach in NTPC power plant dyke in MP
Fly ash spills across 30 acres after breach in NTPC power plant dyke in MP
Oct 07, 2019 12:09 IST
Mumbai beggar, run over by train, had Rs 8.77L in FDs, coins worth Rs 1.75L
Mumbai beggar, run over by train, had Rs 8.77L in FDs, coins worth Rs 1.75L
Oct 07, 2019 07:29 IST
Kashmir saved, and then drowned Imran Khan | Opinion
Kashmir saved, and then drowned Imran Khan | Opinion
Oct 07, 2019 10:21 IST
Folk singer’s live-in partner, 5 others arrested for her murder: Cops
Folk singer’s live-in partner, 5 others arrested for her murder: Cops
Oct 07, 2019 09:49 IST
Why India got 60 for win against WI, 40 against SA: Explaining WTC points table
Why India got 60 for win against WI, 40 against SA: Explaining WTC points table
Oct 07, 2019 10:42 IST
Why China is breeding giant pigs that are as heavy as polar bears
Why China is breeding giant pigs that are as heavy as polar bears
Oct 07, 2019 07:20 IST
trending topics
Aarey TreeIndian ArmyVirat KohliWar box office collectionNavratri Day 9Taapsee PannuMumbai’s Aarey Colony ProtestJammu KashmirRealme X2 ProSonam KapoorGalaxy S9Salman KhanAyushmann KhurranaHappy Birthday Zaheer Khan
don't miss
latest news
India News