‘Number neighbours’: People texting strangers in this trend. Results are funny

Social media is full of exciting challenges that often present people a chance to show how funny or bold they are. This recent challenge is no different. The trend has prompted people to text their “number neighbours”. What is that you may ask? Well, “number neighbours” are people whose numbers are only one digit different from yours. The trend has taken over Twitter and left a lot of people laughing, some cringing and a few pleased.

Twitter user @ryanlavalleee tweeted about his experience with his number neighbor. “One time I tried texting my phone number neighbour and he sucked so much,” he tweeted.

one time i tried texting my phone number neighbor and he sucked so much pic.twitter.com/M5p1oX84wV — ryan (very cute and funny) (@ryanlavalleee) July 30, 2019

The trend caught on and soon people sharing pictures of their conversations. Here’s how some of the conversations went:

very relatable :/ pic.twitter.com/xWuBdzSTDP — Hard boiled eggs (@brennvh) August 1, 2019

Mine was pretty cool. Turns out we worked next to each other for a year. pic.twitter.com/eGVKRzFPb2 — Mitch (@MitchEarwood) August 1, 2019

My phone number neighbor just wasn’t having it 🤠😔 pic.twitter.com/D7fodC5vbZ — Nick Peterson (@Realnickp22) August 1, 2019

Two months ago, a Twitter user began a challenge by inviting people to write scary stories using only six words. Twitter didn’t disappoint and shared some scary and some hilarious results. More recently, there was a simple math equation, which left a lot of tweeple baffled.

What do you think about the “number neighbour” trend?

