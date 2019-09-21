e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 21, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Sep 21, 2019

Officials pull out 10-foot-long python hidden in bushes in Gujarat. Watch

The officials, later, pulled out the reptile from beneath a bush and handed it over to the Forest Department.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 21, 2019 10:51 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Vadodara
The rescued snake weight about 9 kgs.
The rescued snake weight about 9 kgs. (Twitter/ANI)
         

In an incident that may be fascinating for most – and scary for some - Wildlife Rescue Trust officials rescued a 10-feet-long python from a farm in Gujarat. The farm’s owner spotted the snake on his property and informed the rescue officials.

The officials, later, pulled out the reptile from beneath a bush and handed it over to the Forest Department.

The rescue operation was caught in camera and was shared on Twitter by news agency ANI. Take a look at the video:

“We received the call from maruti farm and immediately initiated the rescue process. The 10-feet-long python weighs 9 kgs who was rescued within two hours,” Hardik Pawar, a worker, told ANI

First Published: Sep 21, 2019 10:39 IST

tags
trending topics
Nirmala SitharamanThe Zoya Factor Movie ReviewThe Family Man ReviewRadhika ApteSourav GangulyShikhar DhawanBigg Boss 13iPhone 11New Motor Vehicles ActMS DhoniDeepika PadukonePankaj TripathiMahesh Bhatt BirthdayAmit Panghal
Top News
latest news
India News
don't miss