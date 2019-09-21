Officials pull out 10-foot-long python hidden in bushes in Gujarat. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 10:51 IST

In an incident that may be fascinating for most – and scary for some - Wildlife Rescue Trust officials rescued a 10-feet-long python from a farm in Gujarat. The farm’s owner spotted the snake on his property and informed the rescue officials.

The officials, later, pulled out the reptile from beneath a bush and handed it over to the Forest Department.

The rescue operation was caught in camera and was shared on Twitter by news agency ANI. Take a look at the video:

#WATCH Wildlife Rescue Trust officials rescue a python from a farm in Nimeta Garden area, in Vadodara. #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/HAS28oDgKT — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2019

“We received the call from maruti farm and immediately initiated the rescue process. The 10-feet-long python weighs 9 kgs who was rescued within two hours,” Hardik Pawar, a worker, told ANI

First Published: Sep 21, 2019 10:39 IST