One mother’s gift to another: When Delhi Police fulfilled a special request

Gurgaon resident sent a bag of superfoods to young mother Mehak who was too starved to nurse her newborn daughter

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 19, 2020 22:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Kindness knows no boundaries, even in the lockdown when people can’t step out. The video of a distressed mother, Mehak from Delhi who lived on the footpath with her two week old daughter and husband, had recently gone viral. Mehak, 22, was too starved to even lactate and nurse her new born.

While she was moved to a shelter by the Delhi government, Suparna Banerjee, a resident of Gurugram put together a bag for her - breastfeeding superfoods that she found with the help of a friend after a great deal of difficulty during the lockdown. She sent Mehak nutrition formula, healthy seeds and nuts, desi ghee, diapers, bed sheets and other items with the help of the police after locating her.

Banerjee had seen the deteriorating condition of Mehak and her infant on a news channel and she decided to approach Delhi Police to help her. “It’s too tragic. A young mother who was too starved to even lactate and nurse her new born was crying in the video. To help her, I spoke to a friend who lives in Central Delhi. He bought whatever I told him. My friend put the kit together,” she says.

Sanjay Bhatia, DCP Central, Delhi Police sent head constable Sanjay Kumar to pick up the kit and personally hand it over to Mehak. Banerjee, IT entrepreneur and a life coach says, “The constable who delivered the package was very sweet. He had to search for the isolated spot. He also got me to speak to Mehak. I am grateful to Delhi Police for this act of kindness.”

This one was a special request and Bhatia happily agreed to it. He says, “We don’t receive too many calls of hunger as suo moto, we distribute at least 20000 meals every day including dry ration and mask and sanitizers. I got this request and I happily agreed.”

Dilip Pandey, MLA, Aam Aadmi Party, who had shifted Mehak and her family to a government run shelter, helped Delhi Police locate her. He says, “These acts of compassion restore our faith in humanity.”

