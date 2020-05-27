e-paper
Ostrich photobombs politician’s serious speech, he reacts with The Simpsons prediction meme. It’s gold

The video of the ostrich and the politician has now sparked a laugher fest online.

it-s-viral Updated: May 27, 2020 12:53 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the ostrich peeking from behind the politician.
The image shows the ostrich peeking from behind the politician. (Facebook/Miguel Ángel Revilla)
         

A video of an unusual spectator during a speech by Miguel Angel Revilla, the President of Cantabria in northern Spain, is now going crazy viral online. The video shows an ostrich peeking from behind the politician who goes on with his speech oblivious to the bird’s presence. This curious lingering of the bird has now sparked a laughter fest on the Internet. However, what’s even funnier is the politician’s reaction to the whole thing. He shared a post on how this incident was already ‘predicted’ in the popular sitcom The Simpsons.

In the video, Revilla speaks about reopening parks A PARK OR ALL PARKS? and it being a step towards restoring the economy. Behind him stands the bird looking curious. The whole scene has left people laughing out loud. There’s a chance that you’ll react the same way too.

As a cherry on top of this funny situation, the minister shared something that will make you laugh out loud. Taking to Facebook, Revilla shared a collage of two scenes, one from his video and another from the TV show The Simpsons:

What was the bird thinking? Maybe it was trying to understand the ongoing economic discussion or it just wanted to gain its five minutes of TV fame. Whatever the reason may have been, one thing is certain, there are many who will see this video on loop just to get those few extra giggles.

Also Read | Dog riding pillion ‘photobombs’ BBC show, video leaves people in splits

