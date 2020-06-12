e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 12, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Overly offensive or superbly scrumptious, where do you stand on this gulab jamun tweet?

Overly offensive or superbly scrumptious, where do you stand on this gulab jamun tweet?

Is this the best or worst video of gulab jamun you’ve ever seen?

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 12, 2020 21:42 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Do you love gulab jamun? How do you feel about this?
Do you love gulab jamun? How do you feel about this? (Twitter/@lemmeurz)
         

A beloved sweet treat has caused a bitter battle on Twitter. And anyone who loves this dessert will choose a side in this debate. We’re talking about the wholesome soul food gulab jamun. A video of this special mithai being served on a plate has prompted many an emotion and sparked a ton of reactions.

A tweet simply asks people if they’ve seen something more beautiful than this. The ‘this’ implies to a short clip of someone placing one gulab jamun from a plate of many and using two forks to break it open.

Now, the comments section of the post has exploded with reactions. From people loving the look of those gulab jamuns to those who are offended by the tweet, here are all the reactions to this tweet.

“I don’t think anything more beautiful than this even exists,” says an individual. “There is nothing more beautiful than this,” posts another. “OMG. I am drooling,’ comments a third.

Others don’t quite agree…

Do you choose chai or do you gulab jamun?

Or this decadent dessert?

For some, it’s not the dish per say, it’s the way it’s being eaten that’s a problem

This is what should be done

Here’s a how-to video if you please

OK, the sheera has to be just right

Where do you stand in this debate?

Also Read | Woman shows ‘how to make British tea,’ video angers people. Tea lovers call it ‘gross’

tags
top news
Trump considers suspending H-1B, L-1 and other work visas, could hit Indians hard
Trump considers suspending H-1B, L-1 and other work visas, could hit Indians hard
PM Modi to meet chief ministers on June 16, 17 amid spike in Covid-19 cases
PM Modi to meet chief ministers on June 16, 17 amid spike in Covid-19 cases
India’s coronavirus cases cross 3 lakh, doubling rate a notch better
India’s coronavirus cases cross 3 lakh, doubling rate a notch better
India-China Major Generals meet for 5th time to ease border tensions
India-China Major Generals meet for 5th time to ease border tensions
India eases travel restrictions for certain foreigners, OCI card holders
India eases travel restrictions for certain foreigners, OCI card holders
Imran Khan tweets a swipe at India, hits mute on Pak economy. Here is why
Imran Khan tweets a swipe at India, hits mute on Pak economy. Here is why
Man feeds poison laced food to homeless people in California, records their reactions
Man feeds poison laced food to homeless people in California, records their reactions
‘BJP busy in toppling govts, how will they fight Covid?’: Ashok Gehlot
‘BJP busy in toppling govts, how will they fight Covid?’: Ashok Gehlot
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesGulabo Sitabo Movie Review

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In