Overly offensive or superbly scrumptious, where do you stand on this gulab jamun tweet?

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 21:42 IST

A beloved sweet treat has caused a bitter battle on Twitter. And anyone who loves this dessert will choose a side in this debate. We’re talking about the wholesome soul food gulab jamun. A video of this special mithai being served on a plate has prompted many an emotion and sparked a ton of reactions.

A tweet simply asks people if they’ve seen something more beautiful than this. The ‘this’ implies to a short clip of someone placing one gulab jamun from a plate of many and using two forks to break it open.

Show me something more beautiful than this🤤 pic.twitter.com/shmiurnLZx — Linta (@lemmeurz) June 11, 2020

Now, the comments section of the post has exploded with reactions. From people loving the look of those gulab jamuns to those who are offended by the tweet, here are all the reactions to this tweet.

“I don’t think anything more beautiful than this even exists,” says an individual. “There is nothing more beautiful than this,” posts another. “OMG. I am drooling,’ comments a third.

Others don’t quite agree…

Do you choose chai or do you gulab jamun?

Or this decadent dessert?

Dukh iss baat ka hy k I made that video but didn't get to eat this thing 😶 pic.twitter.com/ZrHDZ6vPKm — Its Just Umar (@itsjustumar) June 11, 2020

For some, it’s not the dish per say, it’s the way it’s being eaten that’s a problem

Fork se kaun khata hai gulabjamun? Haath se khao yaar! Asli swaad waise hi aayega. — Aditi Patwardhan 🇮🇳 (@AditiIndiaFirst) June 12, 2020

This is what should be done

I am sorry but you dnt know how to eat this precious thing. its a hand to mouth kind of stuff — Irfan Awan (@Hillarious_iffi) June 11, 2020

Here’s a how-to video if you please

The only thing better that seeing it is eating it. pic.twitter.com/yv3BvAQCX1 — Aparna Nadig (@aparnanadig1) June 12, 2020

OK, the sheera has to be just right

That’s too much sheera sis. just watching it gave me type 2 diabetes. — اقتباسات ممنوعة (@qoutesForbiden) June 12, 2020

Where do you stand in this debate?

