Pakistan fan arrives on horseback to watch India-Pakistan cricket match

Of the many colourful scenes on display that we saw ahead of the India-Pakistan World Cup clash on Sunday, one that caught everyone’s attention was a fan riding a horse to the Old Trafford Cricket Ground here.

As India and Pakistan got ready to lock horns in a ever-marquee clash, fans thronged the stadium, their loyalties firmly in place for their respective nations.

What really stood out, though, was a man dressed in white clothes, riding a white horse to the venue.

“This is officially the BEST way to arrive at a cricket match,” the ICC’s official World Cup handle tweeted with a video.

This is officially the BEST way to arrive at a cricket match 😂 #CWC19 | #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/cuzg1jVSWU — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 16, 2019

Posted on June 16, the video has gathered over 44,000 views - and counting. Additionally, it also got more than 1,400 retweets and about 5,200 “likes”.

Amused netizens showered comments on the post. While some appreciated the man’s passion, others took hilarious digs. Check out some of the comments.

What do you think of the video?

First Published: Jun 16, 2019 18:34 IST