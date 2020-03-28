Parents are pranking their kids with poop challenge and their reactions are hilarious

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 14:55 IST

Guess what the grownups are up to in order to stay entertained while staying indoors? Taking part in the poop challenge! Thankfully, it’s not as gross as it sounds. It is, however, as entertaining as it seems.

Probably the brainchild of a bored parent, this borderline evil challenge can break the atmosphere of monotony at home, filling it with ewws, urghhhs and screams from kids and ‘gotchas’ from parents.

The challenge is quite easy. Parents simply have to trick their kids into believing they’ve smeared poo on them.

The challenge starts with a parent sitting inside the bathroom. Then he or she calls the kid and asks them to hand over some toilet paper. When the kid hands it, the parent smears a bit of “poop” (a goop made of mostly molten chocolate or peanut butter) on their hand and watch the drama that follows.

Check out some videos which have now left people in splits.

This little girl was completely freaked out after she found ‘poop’ on her hand and we totally relate to her disgust expressed perfectly with a scream.

#poopchallenge



This one OMG 😭😭😭😭😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 am dead here omg



pic.twitter.com/NUFSup96pU — Damn (@DamnHessa) March 21, 2020

Some kids are way more considerate just like this angel. After the prank, the little boy was totally chilled out with the ‘poop’ on his arm, and managed the situation like a pro.

When I tell you I am in TEARS 😂😭 #toiletpaperchallenge #poopchallenge pic.twitter.com/ftbBrp1l7X — Beretta Scott King (@ChanelJanae) March 22, 2020

We advise you not to carry out this prank if your kid is anything like this one.

So I did the #poopchallenge on my little brother 😂 pic.twitter.com/hYeqlQSkL3 — priscilla (@_priscillaa13) March 20, 2020

This little boy was so disappointed that he did this and frankly we can’t blame him.

Poop Challenge on my son and he threw it back at me😂😂 I love that I have boys!😂 #poopchallenge #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/hK4bt1Bw3a — Anissa (@Anissa_MommyOf2) March 23, 2020

The world is a strange place and one has to confirm things just like this kid.

Only my child would lick his hand to see if I was actually playing a prank on him 🤦🏼‍♀️ lol #poopchallenge pic.twitter.com/bsSnCi5CYW — Erin Cook (@EMC240) March 23, 2020

Here’s another example of a really understanding child.

Did the poop challenge on my daughter , 😭🥺🥰 (used peanut butter) but this was her reaction 😂

Gosh I love her sooo much ‼️ pic.twitter.com/IxP1lEAnm9 — Xiaraaaaa , (@xiaraaaaa_) March 22, 2020

Are you itching to pull this prank on your kid? Which one of these videos did you like the most?