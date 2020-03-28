e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Parents are pranking their kids with poop challenge and their reactions are hilarious

Parents are pranking their kids with poop challenge and their reactions are hilarious

Probably the brainchild of a bored parent, this borderline evil challenge can break the atmosphere of monotony at home, filling it with ewws, urghhhs and screams from kids and ‘gotchas’ from parents.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 28, 2020 14:55 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Parents are simply tricking their kids into believing they've smeared poo on them.(Twitter)
         

Guess what the grownups are up to in order to stay entertained while staying indoors? Taking part in the poop challenge! Thankfully, it’s not as gross as it sounds. It is, however, as entertaining as it seems.

Probably the brainchild of a bored parent, this borderline evil challenge can break the atmosphere of monotony at home, filling it with ewws, urghhhs and screams from kids and ‘gotchas’ from parents.

The challenge is quite easy. Parents simply have to trick their kids into believing they’ve smeared poo on them.

The challenge starts with a parent sitting inside the bathroom. Then he or she calls the kid and asks them to hand over some toilet paper. When the kid hands it, the parent smears a bit of “poop” (a goop made of mostly molten chocolate or peanut butter) on their hand and watch the drama that follows.

Check out some videos which have now left people in splits.

This little girl was completely freaked out after she found ‘poop’ on her hand and we totally relate to her disgust expressed perfectly with a scream.

Some kids are way more considerate just like this angel. After the prank, the little boy was totally chilled out with the ‘poop’ on his arm, and managed the situation like a pro.

We advise you not to carry out this prank if your kid is anything like this one.

This little boy was so disappointed that he did this and frankly we can’t blame him.

The world is a strange place and one has to confirm things just like this kid.

Here’s another example of a really understanding child.

Are you itching to pull this prank on your kid? Which one of these videos did you like the most?

