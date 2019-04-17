Passenger tosses coins into plane engine for good luck, grounds flight for hours

A passenger’s attempt to ensure her flight was safe and sound yielded some rather sorry results. The woman in China threw six coins into the plane’s engine for good luck. Only, her actions resulted in her being detained by police and the plane being grounded for several hours.

The woman was flying from Hohhot to Chifeng from a Tianjin Airlines flight when she tossed six coins into the plane’s engine before take-off, reports South China Morning Post. Her actions resulted in the plane being grounded hours until staff looked for the coins. Meanwhile, 100 passengers due to fly on the plane had to be transferred to another flight.

“To eliminate any hidden risks and to ensure flight safety, Tianjin Airlines quickly decided to notify passengers to change aircraft at 8.17am. At 8.40am they had all changed to the new aircraft, and the flight took off from (Hohhot Baita International Airport) at 10.06am,” the airline said.

Staff eventually found all six coins. ( Weibo/CCTV )

A crew member had seen the woman tossing the coins and alerted authorities, reports DailyMail. Identified by her surname, Yang, the woman admitted to police about tossing the coins in the hope of a safe flight. Staff eventually found all six coins.

The woman was sentenced to 10 days in detention for her actions, according to a post by CCTV on Weibo.

First Published: Apr 17, 2019 20:03 IST