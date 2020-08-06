e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 06, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Penguins go on an adventure to explore aquarium’s gift shop. Guess what they found?

Penguins go on an adventure to explore aquarium’s gift shop. Guess what they found?

Though just 37 seconds long, you may end up spending more time as this is the sort of video which begs to be seen on a loop.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 06, 2020 08:54 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the two penguins wandering around.
The image shows the two penguins wandering around. (Twitter/@shedd_aquarium)
         

Two residents of Shedd Aquarium, Izzy and Carmen, recently took a field trip to the place’s gift shop and now a video of the duo wandering around is making people smile. Just wait till you see the video and chances are you’ll join the other viewers too.

Shared on their official Twitter account, the video is just 37 seconds long. However, you may end up spending more time as this is the sort of video which begs to be seen on a loop.

“The penguins explore the gift shop! Penguins Izzy and Carmen took a field trip to Shedd’s gift shop and found... even more penguins,” reads the caption and the video shows exactly the same.

Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 42,000 views – and counting. It has also amassed over 4,100 likes and close to 900 retweets.

In an update, they shared another video with advice that it should be watched by keeping the volume up. And you must heed this advice - it’ll be worth it when you watch the video:

From saying how cute they look to trying to guess their perspectives, people had a lot to say. Check out how people reacted:

“We love your penguins so much! Thank you for being a happy spot in our day,” wrote a Twitter user and many expressed the same notion.

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | Sound of penguin feet is the joy you didn’t know you needed. Watch

tags
top news
Turkey’s tentacles in India go deeper than thought, says new intel warning
Turkey’s tentacles in India go deeper than thought, says new intel warning
PM Modi ‘saddened’ by fire at Ahmedabad Covid-19 hospital that killed 8
PM Modi ‘saddened’ by fire at Ahmedabad Covid-19 hospital that killed 8
Over 56,000 cases in last 24 hours push India’s Covid-19 tally closer to 2 million
Over 56,000 cases in last 24 hours push India’s Covid-19 tally closer to 2 million
Manoj Sinha appointed as Centre’s political touch to Jammu and Kashmir
Manoj Sinha appointed as Centre’s political touch to Jammu and Kashmir
RBI governor to announce key policy decision at 12 noon: All you need to know
RBI governor to announce key policy decision at 12 noon: All you need to know
Congress looks to alter perception on Ram Mandir issue
Congress looks to alter perception on Ram Mandir issue
‘Dhoni never said we’ll look to replace you even after my 50-60 Tests’
‘Dhoni never said we’ll look to replace you even after my 50-60 Tests’
‘If he was Kohli everyone would be talking but as it’s Babar, no one is’
‘If he was Kohli everyone would be talking but as it’s Babar, no one is’
trending topics
Ram Temple Groundbreaking Ceremony LIVECoronavirus LiveAyodhya Ram TempleLadakhMumbai Rains

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In