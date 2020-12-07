People reuse giant skeleton Halloween prop as Christmas decoration

it-s-viral

December is here and it means many are digging out their Christmas props to decorate their houses for the upcoming festive. It’s true that people often reuse items form previous festivals, but have you ever heard anyone using prop from Halloween for Xmas? That is exactly what is happening and that too with a very specific prop – a giant 12-foot-long skeleton.

The prop was marketed during Halloween by Home Depot and several people purchased it, reports Business Insider. Now, they’re using this $300 lawn ornament to add some scary festive cheer to their Christmas. What’s even more interesting is how people are adding their holiday flair to this unusual prop so that it suits the occasion of Xmas.

“Someone has been trying on some new light pants,” wrote an Instagram user and shared this video.

Another individual wrote, “Christmas, creepy style,” while sharing this picture:

“If you need a little holiday cheer, check out who one of our neighbors have helping out with decorations! Hope this guy is around for all the holidays in 2021!” commented another and posted:

Here are some of the other posts that show how creatively people are reusing the Halloween prop:

What do you think of this unusual Christmas decoration?