Person falls into over 20-foot-deep well hidden inside a house, firefighters perform ‘unbelievable’ rescue

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 13:38 IST

When the new tenant moved into a house built in 1843, they never could have imagined the dangerous situation they were about to face. When the tenants moved in the house, one of their friends fell through the floor “into the abyss of a 20-30ft well.” Thankfully, the able officers of Guilford Fire Department went through an “amazing and unbelievable” rescue to get the person out of the well to safety.

Shared on Guilford Police Department’s Facebook page, this is a story of a scary fall and a heroic rescue. The department wrote that when the house was built in 1843, the well was most likely situated outside. However, a renovation was added in 1981, and it’s probably at that time the “well was covered with simple wood flooring and no subfloor or well cap.”

“While the new tenant was moving into the home today, a friend fell through the floor into the abyss of a 20-30ft well, splashing into extremely cold water that was well over the victim’s head. Initially, the fire department received a 911 call for a fall victim but this was no ordinary fall and luckily Guilford Fire is no ordinary agency!” they added.

The department then described how a firefighter named Venuti got down into the well to retrieve the victim who was down at the bottom for nearly 25 minutes. “Miraculously, the victim only suffered minor injuries but was transferred to the hospital to be checked out,” they added.

They also added a note of caution regarding the old historical homes. “It is important to note that some of these older, historical homes may have hazards that were not upgraded by current code,” they wrote.

Guilford Police Department concluded the post with lines of praise for the fire department and also shared images of the well.

“This situation could have ended with a fatality but due to the extreme professionalism and capabilities of Guilford Fire Department, everyone went home safely tonight. Well done GFD [Guilford Fire Department]! Couldn’t be more proud of the work you do day in and day out for Guilford and surrounding towns,” they added and concluded the post.

Read the entire post here:

Since being shared a few days ago, the post has received over 31,000 shares. Additionally, it gathered more than 22,000 reactions and close to 6,300 comments. While some applauded and thanked the fire department, others commented how scary the incident would have been for the victim.

“Outstanding rescue. Glad to hear everyone involved is safe!” wrote a Facebook user. “How scary for the friend and the homeowners. What a rescue! Glad to hear all will be ok. It’s like real life Outer Banks!” expressed another. “Well this closes the Internet for the night, thank god there is a basement below my bed as this would be a nightmare. Good job to all involved,” wrote a third. “This is a crazy story. It’s a miracle the friend is ok. That’s a long and scary way down. Surprised this passed inspection,” commented a fourth.

