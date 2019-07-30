Person tries buying weed with ‘Thor’ ID. It has Chris Hemsworth’s photo too

it-s-viral

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 11:50 IST

Someone recently tried buying marijuana over the Internet in Canada. Although buying weed is perfectly legal in the country, it’s the ID used by the person that has created a buzz online. It turns out that the name on the ID claims that it belongs to ‘Thor’ – the Marvel World superhero.

Further, the image used in the identification card added to the hilarity as it had Chris Hemsworth’s (the actor who plays the character of Thor in Marvel movies) picture on it.

Wait, the story is not over yet. The licence also portrayed some Thor-specific information like the person’s full name - Thor Thunder Odinson. Not to forget the address listed, which reads, “69 Big Hammer Ln.” Like a cherry on the top of a cake, another tiny detail shows that the card expired on May 22, 2017.

Twitter user @cottoncandaddy, on July 17, took to the micro-blogging site to share the image of this hilarious ID card. “My sister works for an online weed dispensary and I’m losing my mind rn,” she wrote.

my sister works for an online weed dispensary and I’m losing my mind rn pic.twitter.com/9TQhIPO16Q — sloane (sipihkopiyesis) (@cottoncandaddy) July 17, 2019

Twitter is buzzing with questions about the licence. Many were concerned about Thor weighing only 68 kgs, as in the last Avengers movie he was well-past that weight. However, there were a few who were simply amused. Here’s how others reacted:

No way Thor is clocking in at 68 kilos — Ursula goff (@Urstastic) July 18, 2019

69 big hammer ln is my new location — Joey ⚡️ (@joeygllghr) July 18, 2019

i'd just tell them "your license is expired" — ⛧🜏 zoe no🏳️‍⚧️ ⋅⍼ ❽➐ (@yourcompanionAI) July 17, 2019

Well that settles it then, somebody needs to sell Thor some weed. — for²est (@lofforrest) July 22, 2019

It's been a tough couple of years for the guy pic.twitter.com/nD0WERQF0u — Vixen TaKillya 🖤👵🏻 (@vixentakillya) July 18, 2019

What do you think of ‘Thor’ trying to buy weed online?

First Published: Jul 30, 2019 11:48 IST