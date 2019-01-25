Photographer trips at Bhubaneswar Airport. Watch what Rahul Gandhi does

Rahul Gandhi is currently on a visit to Odisha’s Bhubaneswar where he is slated to hold a rally soon. Even as pictures and videos of the Congress president circulate online, one particular video has caught the attention of many on social media. The video captures the exact moment Rahul rushed to help a photographer after he tripped and fell down the stairs at Bhubaneswar Airport.

The short clip shows the photographer, most likely deployed to cover Rahul’s Odisha visit, suddenly tripping down the stairs. Rahul, who is seen talking to someone, immediately rushes to the aid of the photographer after noticing his fall. He is then seen helping the photographer up as others try to help as well. Many on Twitter have praised the Congress chief for his actions.

Along with the rally, Rahul Gandhi is also held an interactive session with students and young entrepreneurs in Bhubaneswar today. His visit to comes after his two-day visit to Amethi and Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh, the Lok Sabha constituencies of him and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

First Published: Jan 25, 2019 14:02 IST