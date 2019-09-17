PM Modi 69th Birthday: Here’s how Amul wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 10:49 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 69th birthday today. Various social media platforms are flooded with wishes from different parts of the world – especially Twitter. In fact, there are seven different kinds of hashtags that are trending on the micro-blogging site on this occasion, since the past few hours.

Today early morning, Amul too joined the celebration and dropped an animated video compilation to wish the Prime Minister on his special day. “#Amul wishes the Hon. PM Shri Narendra Modi @narendramodi a very happy 69th birthday!” they wrote. Along with that, the dairy company also used the hashtag #happybirthdaynarendramodi.

People enthusiastically welcomed Amul’s post and dropped all sorts of comments on it. While many wished happy birthday to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there were some who were left impressed by the video.

Here’s how they reacted:

The best tribute to hon. PM well done to Amul team. — Ateet Shah (@shah_ateet) September 16, 2019

Superb you amul guys I am always waiting for your videos you guys are doing a tremendous job hats off amul team — Jaynish nayak🇮🇳 (@nayak_jaynish) September 16, 2019

.@Amul_Coop You guys are awesome.

Your illustrations have the ability to create a wave of emotions in ppl.

Great going guys!@narendramodi जी, आपको जन्म दिन पर हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ । — গিरीશh ਵਰಮಾ🇮🇳 (@14_varma) September 17, 2019

That Manthan song !!



Amul is not a brand ...It is an emotion for Indians ...



Thank You Amul....Taste of India.



❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Suruchi (@ruchitweet) September 16, 2019

Born on September 17, 1950, PM Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister to be born in independent India.

