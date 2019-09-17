PM Modi 69th Birthday: Here’s how Amul wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 69th birthday today. Various social media platforms are flooded with wishes from different parts of the world – especially Twitter. In fact, there are seven different kinds of hashtags that are trending on the micro-blogging site on this occasion, since the past few hours.
Today early morning, Amul too joined the celebration and dropped an animated video compilation to wish the Prime Minister on his special day. “#Amul wishes the Hon. PM Shri Narendra Modi @narendramodi a very happy 69th birthday!” they wrote. Along with that, the dairy company also used the hashtag #happybirthdaynarendramodi.
#Amul wishes the Hon. PM Shri Narendra Modi @narendramodi a very happy 69th birthday! #happybirthdaynarendramodi pic.twitter.com/E039hOXwlT— Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) September 16, 2019
People enthusiastically welcomed Amul’s post and dropped all sorts of comments on it. While many wished happy birthday to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there were some who were left impressed by the video.
Here’s how they reacted:
Born on September 17, 1950, PM Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister to be born in independent India.
