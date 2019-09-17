e-paper
PM Modi 69th Birthday: Here’s how Amul wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Today early morning, Amul too joined the celebration and dropped an animated video compilation to wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his special day.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 17, 2019 10:49 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
People welcomed the video shared by Amul to wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday.
People welcomed the video shared by Amul to wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. (Twitter/Amul)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 69th birthday today. Various social media platforms are flooded with wishes from different parts of the world – especially Twitter. In fact, there are seven different kinds of hashtags that are trending on the micro-blogging site on this occasion, since the past few hours.

Today early morning, Amul too joined the celebration and dropped an animated video compilation to wish the Prime Minister on his special day. “#Amul wishes the Hon. PM Shri Narendra Modi @narendramodi a very happy 69th birthday!” they wrote. Along with that, the dairy company also used the hashtag #happybirthdaynarendramodi.

People enthusiastically welcomed Amul’s post and dropped all sorts of comments on it. While many wished happy birthday to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there were some who were left impressed by the video.

Here’s how they reacted:

Born on September 17, 1950, PM Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister to be born in independent India.

Also Read | With 700-feet-long cake, Surat Baker plans grand celebration for PM Narendra Modi’s birthday

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 10:41 IST

