Home / It's Viral / PM Modi lauds this Delhi doctor’s message on fighting coronavirus

PM Modi lauds this Delhi doctor’s message on fighting coronavirus

PM Modi tweeted a post showing a doctor holding up a placard with the poignant message.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 19, 2020 15:43 IST
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
“Well said, Doctor!” tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
  • PM Modi tweeted a post by Prasar Bharati News Services
  • It shows a doctor holding up a placard with a poignant message
  • The advice has been backed by PM Modi who wrote, “Well said, Doctor!”

A Delhi doctor’s message on fighting coronavirus has won praise from none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a tweet posted 19 hours ago, PM Modi not only lauded the doctor for his message but also appreciated the many medical professionals in the frontline during the war against coronavirus.

PM Modi tweeted a post by Prasar Bharati News Services, which shows a doctor holding up a placard with the poignant message. “I stayed at work for you… You stay at home for us” reads the message. According to the placard, the doctor works at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.

The advice has been backed by PM Modi who wrote, “Well said, Doctor!”

“Also a shout-out to all those working to make our planet safer and healthier. No words will ever do justice to their exceptional efforts,” he added and also used the hashtag #IndiaFightsCorona in his tweet.

Since being shared, the tweet has collected over 71,000 likes and more than 16,5400 retweets - and counting. Several people have posted comments on the tweet, including British adventurer Bear Grylls.

“It’s a real leader who keeps in touch and cheers everyone who is doing great job. Thank you for keeping us ahead of the coronavirus curve,” says a Twitter user on PM Modi’s tweet. “Well said, Doc!” says another. “Every citizen needs to help each other. This time is to stand together for fight against covid19,” says a third.

India has recorded 166 cases of coronavirus. PM Modi will address the nation today at 8PM on measures being taken to combat the spread of the virus.

Centre orders work from home for 50% staffers, staggered timings for others
Coronavirus Live: Railways suspends travel concessions
As Tihar preps for 5.30 am execution, 4 death row convicts in silent mode
2 million NRIs residing in 10 countries hit by coronavirus
Covid 19: Coronavirus outbreak brings Mumbai’s Dabbawala services to a halt
Why GM, Ford offering to make ventilators is throwback to WW II era
Flipkart to give workers leave with full pay if quarantined
