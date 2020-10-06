Police, fire brigade work to rescue crying cat from clothes recycling bin. It turned out to be...

It’s always heartening to read stories in which people go out of their way to rescue a helpless animal stuck in a tough spot. Thanks to social media, several such stories have come to light, like a horse being rescued out of a ravine with the help of a helicopter or a woman saving a deer trapped in a hammock. However, there are also those instances when such rescue operations end up with rather bizarre outcomes. This incident shared on Twitter is among them.

A man in London went to put away some clothes in a recycling bin when he heard the cries of a cat from inside. In his tweet, Alan McElligott, an associate professor in animal behaviour at the University of Roehampton in London detailed the incident.

Upon hearing the cries, he called the police in the hope that they could help get feline out. Police also confirmed the cat cries and 90 minutes later, the fire brigade arrived to rescue the cat.

When they managed to break open the bin, that’s when they discovered a rather hilarious surprise.

“The ‘cat’ turned out toy, battery-powered one, with very convincing meows!” wrote McElligott in his tweet. The post also shows an image of the cat along with other pictures of the entire rescue op.

I went to a recycling bin to dump old clothes. heard the cries of a cat inside, so called local police to get it out. Police confirmed cat cries. 90 min later, Fire Brigade came to break open the bin. the "cat" turned out toy, battery-powered one, with very convincing meows! 😂🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/i39vJzro6B — Alan McElligott (@AMCELL) October 4, 2020

Shared on October 4, the tweet has collected over 4,000 likes and more than 700 retweets. Several people posted their reactions to the share.

“Yep - my daughter used to have that very toy! Think it was a ‘Fur-Real’ - I always used to think it was one of my actual cats in distress,” wrote a Twitter user. “Your heart was in the right place. Funny story with a positive ending,” added another.

Here’s how a few others reacted:

Oh no! This would've been me.. pic.twitter.com/gEFW8Vxgs0 — Richard Telford (@richtelford) October 5, 2020

I was tempted to rip its head off, but it got detained by the police 😁 — Alan McElligott (@AMCELL) October 4, 2020

This has made my morning. Thank you. — Charlie Bingham (@CharlieBonobo) October 5, 2020

🤣 I can't with this 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Im1e4O2c5G — 🎃👻 Raymoan Vaghoul 🐒🏳️‍🌈 (@PrancingPapio) October 5, 2020

What do you think about this incident?