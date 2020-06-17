e-paper
Policewoman fetches milk from her house for hungry child on Shramik train, Twitter applauds

Sushila Badaik went home by her two-wheeler, fetched a bottle of warm milk and handed it over to the woman, identified as Mehrunisha, who was returning home to Madhubani.

Jun 17, 2020
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Ranchi
A woman police officer fetched milk from her home for a four-month-old baby travelling in a Shramik Special.
A woman police officer fetched milk from her home for a four-month-old baby travelling in a Shramik Special.(Twitter)
         

A woman police officer, who fetched milk from her home for a four-month-old baby travelling in a Shramik Special train, has drawn applauds on social media.

Assistant Sub-Inspector of the Railway Protection Force, Sushila Badaik, was on duty when the Bengaluru-Gorakhpur train reached Hatia railway station.

A woman passenger informed the ASI that her baby was hungry.

Badaik went home by her two-wheeler, fetched a bottle of warm milk and handed it over to the woman, identified as Mehrunisha, who was returning home to Madhubani.

“The baby was crying, and I rushed to fetch milk,” a railway official quoted the ASI as saying about the incident that occurred on Sunday.

The tweet @Mann Ki Baat Updates also tagged a headline of the motherly gesture on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Railways also posted a video of the news clip in its twitter handle.

Here’s how netizens reacted:

Hailing the Good Samaritan, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted: ‘Proud of ASI Sushila Badaik as her action showed humanity and commitment’.

