‘Prince Harry found work fast,’ jokes Twitter after spotting lookalike in ad

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 19:06 IST

Prince Harry has been the talk of Twitter for a while but this time, it is for a completely bizarre reason. People can’t seem to keep calm or carry on after they spotted an ad which features a lookalike of Prince Harry in it. Pictures of the ad, seen on the London Tube, have since taken over the Internet and baffled many.

Twitter is flooded with pictures of the ad which shows a handyman fixing something in a house. What people can’t get over is the man’s resemblance to Prince Harry. Posts with hashtags ‘HarrysGotAJob’ and ‘Megxit’ are all over Twitter:

Well. Prince Harry certainly found himself a new job very quickly. pic.twitter.com/n63y2XhsOB — Flenty Flenty (@flendog_) January 23, 2020

Hah! Ad on the tube showing #PrinceHarry living his best life and earning an independent living, as a #vetted (!) local tradesperson.#RatedPeople pic.twitter.com/BswxrKx5gG — Isabel Collins (@IsabelBelonging) January 27, 2020

Spotted! Prince Harry on his first paid job outside of royal duties.#sussexroyal #princeharry pic.twitter.com/psCuTjXXM7 — Andy Hartley (@andyhartleyYT) January 27, 2020

Good to see #PrinceHarry is true to his word and looking to pay his own way pic.twitter.com/hNXBHoI29V — yousef anani (@yousefanani) January 27, 2020

Prince Harry has been out of work for two weeks and already has a job advertising on London Underground .. #PrinceHarry #MeghanMarkle #Royalfamily pic.twitter.com/wBHYm325wr — Sean Kelly (@SeanKellyTHFC) January 25, 2020

The ad, originally published in 2016, is by Rated People, an online agency for tradespeople. The model who everyone is talking about is named Simon Pengelly.

The ad agency also took to Twitter to post hilarious responses to the tweets.

Earlier this month, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle announced that they would step back from royal duties. The couple revealed their future plans to live a “more independent” life and said they would like to split their time between Canada and the UK.