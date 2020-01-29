e-paper
‘Prince Harry found work fast,’ jokes Twitter after spotting lookalike in ad

Posts with hashtags ‘HarrysGotAJob’ and ‘Megxit’ are all over Twitter.

it-s-viral Updated: Jan 29, 2020 19:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
People can’t get over is the man’s resemblance to Prince Harry.
People can’t get over is the man’s resemblance to Prince Harry.(Twitter)
         

Prince Harry has been the talk of Twitter for a while but this time, it is for a completely bizarre reason. People can’t seem to keep calm or carry on after they spotted an ad which features a lookalike of Prince Harry in it. Pictures of the ad, seen on the London Tube, have since taken over the Internet and baffled many.

Twitter is flooded with pictures of the ad which shows a handyman fixing something in a house. What people can’t get over is the man’s resemblance to Prince Harry. Posts with hashtags ‘HarrysGotAJob’ and ‘Megxit’ are all over Twitter:

The ad, originally published in 2016, is by Rated People, an online agency for tradespeople. The model who everyone is talking about is named Simon Pengelly.

The ad agency also took to Twitter to post hilarious responses to the tweets.

Earlier this month, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle announced that they would step back from royal duties. The couple revealed their future plans to live a “more independent” life and said they would like to split their time between Canada and the UK.

