e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Pub decides to delay its opening because of this sweet reason. It may make you say ‘aww’

Pub decides to delay its opening because of this sweet reason. It may make you say ‘aww’

The Volunteer Tavern pub in Bristol decided to delay the opening of their business.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 02, 2020 15:29 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows some eggs inside a bird’s nest.
The image shows some eggs inside a bird’s nest. (Instagram/@volunteertavern)
         

The UK government has announced an easing of the lockdown rules regarding the opening of businesses on July 4. However, the owner of The Volunteer Tavern pub in Bristol decided to delay the opening of his business after reportedly spotting something unusual – and absolutely sweet - in the place’s garden.

Turns out, he along with his stuff discovered that a bird is nesting in their garden, reports Bristol Post. In order to make sure that the bird isn’t disturbed till little chicks are hatched from the eggs it laid, the pub decided to wait. Now, if that isn’t a tale which makes you go “aww,” we don’t know what will.

“Earlier this year a bird made a nest up on the roof of the pub but sadly its eggs were attacked by a magpie a few days later,” said pub owner Peter Gibbs to Bristol Post. “Our garden is usually packed with people but as the pub’s been closed for the past three months, she must have thought it seemed like a very protected and peaceful area to build a new nest,” he added.

The pub also shared some images of the blue eggs in the bird’s nest on their official Instagram account. The pictures are mesmerising, to say the least:

Gibbs also added that he’ll wait for some days before reopening the pub.

tags
top news
Myanmar calls out China for arming terror groups, asks world to help
Myanmar calls out China for arming terror groups, asks world to help
Centre’s notice over bungalow revives Priyanka Gandhi’s Lucknow plan
Centre’s notice over bungalow revives Priyanka Gandhi’s Lucknow plan
‘Please deport us’: Foreigners who attended Jamaat event plead SC
‘Please deport us’: Foreigners who attended Jamaat event plead SC
‘Banning Chinese apps a digital strike’: Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
‘Banning Chinese apps a digital strike’: Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
Delhi inches toward grim milestone, cases near 90k; death toll over 2,800
Delhi inches toward grim milestone, cases near 90k; death toll over 2,800
‘If Sachin gets 60 from 100 with straight drive, wouldn’t it have value’
‘If Sachin gets 60 from 100 with straight drive, wouldn’t it have value’
UP cop arrested, dismissed from service for masturbating before woman
UP cop arrested, dismissed from service for masturbating before woman
PM Modi’s ‘no intrusion’ remark: NSAB member Lt Gen Narasimhan clarifies
PM Modi’s ‘no intrusion’ remark: NSAB member Lt Gen Narasimhan clarifies
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyLadakh face-offSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In