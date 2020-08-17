e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 17, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Pune Police’s cyclothon to raise awareness about suicide prevention wins Twitter’s appreciation

Pune Police’s cyclothon to raise awareness about suicide prevention wins Twitter’s appreciation

“Punekars, know that we are always here for you - to listen and to assist!” says a tweet on the Pune Police handle.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 17, 2020 17:17 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Pune Police officers on bicycles as part of the initiative.
Pune Police officers on bicycles as part of the initiative. (Twitter/@PuneCityPolice)
         

Pune Police is known for sharing different and quirky tweets to raise awareness about various issues. From Covid-19 to cyber security, the Pune Police Twitter handle offers not only informative but also interesting posts with guidelines and advice that aim to help people.

A tweet on the handle details how the department went a step further and took to the streets on August 16 to bring people’s attention to yet another important cause. Several officers organised a cyclothon to raise awareness about suicide prevention.

“A #Cyclothon was organized today in the Deputy CP Zone-3 by our officers and 28 SPOs to create awareness about suicide prevention,” says a tweet shared on the official handle of the Pune Police. “Punekars, know that we are always here for you - to listen and to assist! Say #NoToSuicide by reaching out to us! #PunePoliceForYou,” the tweet says further.

The tweet is complete with pictures of officers riding on bicycles with placards hanging in front of them. Take a look:

The initiative has been appreciated by many on Twitter. The tweet, since being shared on August 16, has collected over 500 likes and many comments from tweeple.

“Great initiative. Would love to participate in such activities for social awareness,” wrote an individual. “So thankful for the gesture, really appreciate it” added another. “Excellent initiative,” posted a third.

What do you think about it?

tags
top news
At India-Japan Summit next month, Modi and Abe to sign off on key military pact
At India-Japan Summit next month, Modi and Abe to sign off on key military pact
‘Ready to work with India’: China reacts to Modi’s Independence Day speech
‘Ready to work with India’: China reacts to Modi’s Independence Day speech
In poll-bound Bihar, changed equations to create ample room for party hopping
In poll-bound Bihar, changed equations to create ample room for party hopping
‘Special misinformation group’: Congress slams Sanjay Jha’s claim of rumblings within party
‘Special misinformation group’: Congress slams Sanjay Jha’s claim of rumblings within party
Bengal to observe Sept 1 as Police Day to laud force’s contribution: Mamata Banerjee
Bengal to observe Sept 1 as Police Day to laud force’s contribution: Mamata Banerjee
Raina reveals why he and Dhoni decided to announce retirement on Aug 15
Raina reveals why he and Dhoni decided to announce retirement on Aug 15
Girl, 17, gang-raped, burnt with cigarettes in UP’s Gorakhpur; 2 arrested
Girl, 17, gang-raped, burnt with cigarettes in UP’s Gorakhpur; 2 arrested
Watch: IAF chopper rescues man stuck in heavy flow of water at Chhattisgarh’s dam
Watch: IAF chopper rescues man stuck in heavy flow of water at Chhattisgarh’s dam
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesBaramulla EncounterIndia, Nepal MeetingIndia Covid-19 TallyAnkita LokhandeSushant Singh RajputNishikant Kamat dies

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In