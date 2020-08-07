e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 07, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Pune Police tweets how to get ‘Insta’nt safety’. It’s something all should abide by

Pune Police tweets how to get ‘Insta’nt safety’. It’s something all should abide by

The quirky post aims to create awareness among people.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 07, 2020 09:39 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Pune Police took to Twitter to share this image.
Pune Police took to Twitter to share this image. (Twitter/@PuneCityPolice)
         

Police departments across the country often use various social media platforms, especially Twitter, to put forth essential messages for people. They use the routes of creativity and hilarity to ensure that the posts strike a chord with netizens. Case in point is the latest tweet by Pune Police.

With the caption “Insta’nt safety? Check,” the department tweeted the post. They also shared an image showcasing the ways to ensure safety. The quirky post aims to advise people and create awareness about the importance of various precautionary measures which one should follow amid the pandemic. The tweet is complete with the hashtag #OnGuardAgainstCorona.

“Very impressed with the Pune police in efficiency and quick response for issues. Keep up all the good work,” wrote a Twitter user while using a thumbs up emoji. “Thank you,” expressed another.

Just a few days ago, Pune Police also shared a tweet on Harry Potter’s birthday which had a very important message to convey. “The most magical way to keep cyber threat at bay - keep your passwords to yourself. Always,” they tweeted along with a clip featuring a deleted scene from the film Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.

tags
top news
38% of India’s Covid-19 cases reported from 5 states
38% of India’s Covid-19 cases reported from 5 states
LIVE: In highest one-day jump, India reports 62,538 Covid-19 cases, toll climbs over 41,000
LIVE: In highest one-day jump, India reports 62,538 Covid-19 cases, toll climbs over 41,000
Massive landslide in Kerala’s Munnar, several tea estate workers feared trapped
Massive landslide in Kerala’s Munnar, several tea estate workers feared trapped
Has Mandir edged out Mandal agenda?
Has Mandir edged out Mandal agenda?
Covid-19: Tracing India’s journey to two million cases
Covid-19: Tracing India’s journey to two million cases
Who is Gagandeep Gambhir, IPS officer supervising CBI probe in Sushant case
Who is Gagandeep Gambhir, IPS officer supervising CBI probe in Sushant case
3 Covid-19 vaccine candidates set to enter final stage of trial
3 Covid-19 vaccine candidates set to enter final stage of trial
Watch: Policeman, two others jump into well to rescue elderly woman 
Watch: Policeman, two others jump into well to rescue elderly woman 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyRam MandirMumbai RainsManoj SinhaRBI

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In