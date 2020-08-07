Pune Police tweets how to get ‘Insta’nt safety’. It’s something all should abide by

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 09:39 IST

Police departments across the country often use various social media platforms, especially Twitter, to put forth essential messages for people. They use the routes of creativity and hilarity to ensure that the posts strike a chord with netizens. Case in point is the latest tweet by Pune Police.

With the caption “Insta’nt safety? Check,” the department tweeted the post. They also shared an image showcasing the ways to ensure safety. The quirky post aims to advise people and create awareness about the importance of various precautionary measures which one should follow amid the pandemic. The tweet is complete with the hashtag #OnGuardAgainstCorona.

“Very impressed with the Pune police in efficiency and quick response for issues. Keep up all the good work,” wrote a Twitter user while using a thumbs up emoji. “Thank you,” expressed another.

Just a few days ago, Pune Police also shared a tweet on Harry Potter’s birthday which had a very important message to convey. “The most magical way to keep cyber threat at bay - keep your passwords to yourself. Always,” they tweeted along with a clip featuring a deleted scene from the film Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.