Pune sanitation worker’s parody song on waste disposal wins Twitter

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 12:56 IST

Mahadev Jadhav, a sanitation worker in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has found out a novel method to educate and create awareness amongst people about waste disposal through songs.

“No one asked me to sing, I sing so that I can reach out to more people. To create awareness among people as to where to put dry and wet waste, so the people can be educated about separating dry and wet garbage in order to help the corporation and us workers,” Jadhav told ANI here.

“Recently a video of me singing went viral. I had gone to a seminar where I sang a song and it became viral. I have been working for the past 25 years, but the changes have definitely come now, almost 60 per cent of the people understand and follow rules now,” he added.

Besides being a cleaning worker, Jadhav himself has composed different songs on cleaning, which he plays in front of people every day in the morning while separating the wet and dry garbage.

Through his songs which are mostly remixes of popular Bollywood tunes, he tries to make people understand the importance of cleanliness.