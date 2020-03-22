Punjab Police dances to Bari Barsi to spread awareness about coronavirus

it-s-viral

Updated: Mar 22, 2020 20:47 IST

After Kerala Police’s special dance video showing the right way to wash one’s hands, Punjab Police has also posted a fun yet informative video to share awareness about coronavirus. Punjab Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta posted a video showing officers dancing to Bari Barsi while sharing the dos and don’ts about keeping one safe during the outbreak.

“We urge all to follow the instructions. Wash your hands frequently, stay at home and maintain social distance to stay safe. Request you all to share this video across to increase awareness amongst everyone,” says the tweet.

The video shows police officers doing bhangra while the song talks about the importance of covering one’s face, especially while coughing. It also talks about refraining from shaking one another’s hands. The video instead suggests greeting everyone with Sat Sri Akal from afar.

Take a look at the video:

A message from the entire @PunjabPoliceInd to all. We urge all to follow the instructions. Wash your hands frequently, Stay at home and maintain Social Distance to Stay Safe. Request you all to share this video across to increase awareness amongst everyone. #PunjabFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/eWxKkEfzWq — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) March 21, 2020

Posted on March 21, the video has collected over 3,100 likes and more than 700 retweets. Several people have loved the video and the initiative.

“Very nice video initiative by Punjab Police,” says a Twitter user. “Wonderful way to convey a deep message,” says another. “Nice… Awareness + Entertainment. All should follow,” says another.

Days ago, Kerala Police danced to Kalakkatha from Ayyappanum Koshiyum while they demonstrated the right way to wash one’s hands. Later, officers of Rachakonda Police also shared a similar message by standing at a traffic signal in Hyderabad and explaining the right way of washing hands.