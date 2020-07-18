e-paper
Queen Elizabeth II knights 100-year-old pandemic fundraiser captain

“Arise, Captain Sir Thomas Moore! Today, the Queen conferred the honour of knighthood on @captaintommoore at an investiture at WindsorCastle,” the Buckingham Palace said in a tweet.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 18, 2020 09:46 IST
Asian News International | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Asian News International | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
London
The image shows the Queen conferring the honour of knighthood on Captain Sir Thomas Moore.
The image shows the Queen conferring the honour of knighthood on Captain Sir Thomas Moore. (Twitter/@RoyalFamily)
         

Queen Elizabeth II on Friday conferred the knighthood on 100-year-old Captain Tom Moore who raised almost £33 million for the health workers in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

“Arise, Captain Sir Thomas Moore! Today, the Queen conferred the honour of knighthood on @captaintommoore at an investiture at WindsorCastle,” the Buckingham Palace said in a tweet.

They also shared an image which shows the Queen is seen conferring the honour of knighthood on Captain Sir Thomas Moore. Take a look at the tweet:

Captain Sir Thomas Moore also took to his personal Twitter profile to share a “Thank you.” This is what he tweeted:

According to CNN, the World War II veteran, who celebrated his 100th birthday in April, raised almost £33 million (USD 40 million) for the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) in the battle against the coronavirus by walking around his garden in Bedfordshire, southeast England, with the help of a frame.

Captain Moore was recently promoted to honorary Colonel in recognition for his efforts.

Citing a Downing Street press release, CNN reported that Prime Minister Boris Johnson had personally recommended to Queen Elizabeth that the centenarian should be exceptionally honoured.

“Colonel Tom’s fantastic fundraising broke records, inspired the whole country and provided us all with a beacon of light through the fog of coronavirus,” said Johnson in the release.

