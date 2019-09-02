Rafael Nadal consoles little boy at US Open. Watch adorable moment

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 17:25 IST

A heartwarming moment during the ongoing US Open has left many online going “aww…”. The moment, captured on camera, shows tennis star Rafael Nadal consoling a little fan who was having a hard time while waiting for an autograph from his favourite player. The clip shows Nadal lifting up the crying child and signing an autograph for him.

“What a man,” Twitter handle @ATP_Tour has captioned the video. It shows the little boy getting squished in a crowd of people. Nadal notices the little boy and lifts him out of the crowd. He even consoles the boy who can’t stop crying.

Since being posted on August 31, the video has collected over 10,800 ‘likes’ and more than 2,500 retweets.

“He’s got the biggest heart,” says a Twitter user. “This is why we love him,” says another. “Oh too cute… thanks to Rafa for having consoled this little boy,” says a third.

What do you think of the video?

