Rafael Nadal consoles little boy at US Open. Watch adorable moment
The adorable moment has won over many.it-s-viral Updated: Sep 02, 2019 17:25 IST
A heartwarming moment during the ongoing US Open has left many online going “aww…”. The moment, captured on camera, shows tennis star Rafael Nadal consoling a little fan who was having a hard time while waiting for an autograph from his favourite player. The clip shows Nadal lifting up the crying child and signing an autograph for him.
“What a man,” Twitter handle @ATP_Tour has captioned the video. It shows the little boy getting squished in a crowd of people. Nadal notices the little boy and lifts him out of the crowd. He even consoles the boy who can’t stop crying.
What a man 🤗— ATP Tour (@ATP_Tour) August 30, 2019
🎥: @usopen | @RafaelNadal pic.twitter.com/a1Q3cqJdHo
Since being posted on August 31, the video has collected over 10,800 ‘likes’ and more than 2,500 retweets.
“He’s got the biggest heart,” says a Twitter user. “This is why we love him,” says another. “Oh too cute… thanks to Rafa for having consoled this little boy,” says a third.
What do you think of the video?
First Published: Sep 02, 2019 16:49 IST